HURRICANE, W.Va. — Confidence and cockiness are closely related, yet often produce different results.
Hurricane (3-0 overall, 2-0 Mountain State Athletic Conference) enters Friday's 7:30 p.m. high school football game at Spring Valley (2-0, 1-0) positive in its abilities, yet not with an inflated ego after pummeling George Washington 56-7 last week.
"I don't think so," Redskins coach Donnie Mays said of whether his players might be overconfident after the surprising rout of the Patriots. "They're still trying to find their way and find out who they are."
Hurricane, No. 5 in the initial Class AAA playoff ratings, took advantage of seven turnovers and a safety last week. Mays said he doubts the Timberwolves will make such mistakes.
"Spring Valley is very talented and very well coached," Mays said. "They're more athletic than I remember them being in the past. They run well and pursue the ball really well."
Mays said he's particularly impressed with Timberwolves quarterback Dalton Fouch.
"He's one of the best in the MSAC," Mays said. "He led them to some huge wins last year. He made a pass to beat Martinsburg. Spring Valley is known for knocking off some very good teams."
The Timberwolves, No. 8 in Class AAA, did just that in the season opener, edging defending MSAC champion Huntington High 29-28. Last week, Spring Valley rallied late again to defeat Portsmouth 42-31.
Hurricane has experienced no such close games, having topped Winfield 48-21 and Capital 48-0 before clobbering GW.
Mays said he was surprised by the lopsided result last week.
"I think the stars just aligned for us," he said. "We played really well, pursued the football really well and took advantage of turnovers. We played well on special teams. It was almost a perfect night for us."
The Redskins feature a stellar quarterback of their own in Noah Vellaithambi. The sophomore has completed 32 of 48 passes for 534 yards and four touchdowns, with two interceptions. Jeremiah Riffle, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior, leads a potent ground attack with 54 carries for 491 yards and five touchdowns. Elijah Rivera and Mondrell Dean would be the featured back for many teams. Tyshawn Dues, Heath Montgomery and Bryson Murrell create mismatch problems at wide receiver.
Dean, a major-college prospect as a defensive end/linebacker, heads Hurricane's quick, opportunistic defense.
Mays, in his first season at Hurricane after 16 years at South Charleston, said he is adjusting well to his new surroundings.
"After 16 years somewhere of course you miss some things," Mays said. "I'm enjoying this new opportunity. The school, the players, the community all have been great to me. The kids are working very hard."
Spring Valley won last year's meeting 21-7 and has won four in a row in the series, counting a forfeit in 2020. Hurricane last beat the Timberwolves 41-21 in 2017.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
