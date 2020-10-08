HUNTINGTON — Hurricane quarterback Ismael Borrero had waited nearly a month to get back on the field after the Redskins’ season-opening win over Huntington.
Once back in action, Borrero made sure that no one in the state had forgotten about the Redskins.
Borrero announced his abilities to the state, throwing seven touchdown passes in a 60-36 win over Parkersburg, which moved the Redskins to 2-0 on the season. This week, Borrero’s biggest test comes as Hurricane hosts Cabell Midland in a battle of undefeated teams rated in the top five of Class AAA.
While the test gets bigger for Borrero and Hurricane, don’t expect the bigger stage to rattle the Redskins quarterback, whom head coach Jeremy Taylor said is poised behind center.
“You can’t rattle him,” Taylor said. “He’s just really good. He can make things happen.”
Hurricane’s offense is a well-balanced attack with running backs Tyrone Washington and Jeremiah Riffle setting the tone behind a senior-laden offensive line.
However, the explosive dimension for the Redskins comes from the passing attack in which Borrero has several weapons at his disposal, including wide receivers Chase Hager and J.T. James, along with target Lucas Rippertoe, who adds a third option when teams focus too strongly on the outside guys.
In last week’s win over Parkersburg, Rippertoe had three catches — all of which went for touchdowns over the middle of the field as the defense went wide to contain Hager and James.
While the versatility in the Hurricane receiving corps is a bonus, it is Borrero’s ability to find the open targets that makes the aerial attack special. In two games, Borrero is completing 68 percent of his passes (28 of 41) while throwing for 360 yards and eight scores.
Taylor said that while much of Borrero’s production has come through the air, the next step is showing off his abilities as a dual threat, which could come into play against a Cabell Midland team known for bringing pressure.
Borrero did have a pair of scores against Huntington in the season opener and Taylor said he’s spoken to his junior quarterback about seizing the opportunity to utilize his legs when its there.
“Really, he hasn’t had to make things happen with his feet, yet, and I really wish he would do it some more,” Taylor said. “We told him at halftime (of Parkersburg), ‘If you get out there on the edge, go!’ He has the tools to do so.”
Part of Borrero’s success comes behind an offensive line that has held up in both run and pass situations for the Redskins. That offensive front will be tested on Friday night against Cabell Midland’s defensive unit, which features athleticism at each level.
If given time, Borrero’s ability to connect with his passing targets could turn Friday’s contest into a fun contrast of styles.
Taylor is excited about the rivalry matchup for his team and for his quarterback to measure himself against the defending Class AAA runners-up.
“To give you all the cliches, he’s only at the tip of the iceberg right now, man,” Taylor said. “He’s really good.”