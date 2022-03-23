HURRICANE, W.Va. — Hurricane blew through its competition in its first four games of the prep baseball season, but Cabell Midland wasn’t about to make the fifth game a cakewalk.
The Knights (2-2) scored the first three runs of the contest but the Redskins took the final five in a come-from-behind 5-3 victory against the Knights Wednesday evening at Lola Meeks Field.
“That’s a good [Cabell Midland] team and they earned it tonight,” Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin said of his team after the win. “This was our first really competitive environment.”
After taking their first four wins by way of the mercy rule, the Knights gave the Redskins the competitive game Sutphin and company expected.
The Knights loaded the bases in the top of the first inning after Hurricane shortstop Ethan Spolarich misplayed a grounder from the leadoff batter. Then followed a single and walk with two outs to load the bases. With two outs, Sam Sowards stepped to the plate and put a single into shallow left field, giving Cabell Midland an early 2-0 advantage.
After Ismael Borrero walked a second batter in the inning, a throwing error from Hurricane catcher Caden Johnson while trying to pick off a runner at first base brought in another run for Cabell Midland.
“It wasn’t anything spectacular, [Borerro] threw it in there and we hit in hard,” Midland coach Tracy Brumfield said.
Trailing by 3, the Redskins wasted no time pulling themselves back into the game. The first four batters reached base safely and Hurricane got on the board when Quarrier Phillips singled to center field to score one. Bryson Rigney doubled off the center-field fence later in the inning to bring in a second run.
Hurricane tied the game in the fourth inning when Brogan Brown reached on a single to lead off the inning, stole second and advanced to third and scored on back-to-back fly balls to deep right field.
As Borrero settled in, Midland’s production on offense wasn’t as fluid. Several reached base via walks, but Borrero struck out six batters in five innings and the Knights collected just one hit after the first inning.
Cabell Midland left seven runners on base and more than half of those were stranded in scoring position.
In the top of the sixth inning, a pair of walks allowed two base runners for the Knights, and both advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Kenyon Collins. However, Cabell Midland couldn’t find a way to break the 3-3 tie.
“That hurts. When you have guys in scoring position against teams like this, you have to capitalize,” Brumfield said.
The missed opportunities would cost the Knights in the home half of the sixth inning as Hurricane took its first lead of the night.
Brown reached base on a walk and then stole second. A single by Cam Carney put runners on the corners with one out and Brown scored soon after on a wild pitch that rolled to the backstop. Carney scored one batter later on a single by Luka Moore, giving Hurricane a 5-3 lead after six innings.
“Those games that are tight is really why you play. It makes it fun and the competition was strong today but it was nice to see some guys step up and make plays in big situations,” Sutphin said.
The Knights were retired in order in the top of seventh, giving Hurricane it’s fifth win in as many games this year. Cabell Midland dropped to 2-2.