HURRICANE, W.Va. — On a day that featured some wild and wonderful West Virginia weather, Hurricane certainly managed to weather the storm.
Owen Gress lofted a one-out sacrifice fly to right field in the bottom of the seventh inning to score Chase Hager with the winning run Saturday as the Redskins rallied for a 7-6 victory against Bridgeport during the Will Washburn Tournament at Lola Meeks Field.
The game matched the participants in last year’s Class AAA state championship won by Bridgeport 10-4.
Gress not only brought home the decisive run, but pitched out of a fifth-inning jam and struck out six of the eight batters he faced in relief to also claim the pitching victory.
Bridgeport (4-2), which captured a win Saturday morning at George Washington before heading across Interstate 64 to Putnam County, led much of the way at Hurricane and held a 6-3 advantage in the fifth before the Redskins (12-3) came storming back.
“Obviously, you’re fighting a lot of elements, both teams, with the weather,’’ said Redskins coach Brian Sutphin, “and it wasn’t real clean baseball. A lot of that is because it’s still early, even though we want it to be farther along in the season. I thought they fought today. Both teams gave it everything they had, and that’s all you can ask. It was a brutally long day.’’
The weather seemed to change drastically every 15 minutes, with bouts of sun, rain, sleet, slow and gusting winds. Twice during the Hurricane-Bridgeport game, the umpiring crew took players off the field for a few minutes to let squalls pass. In Saturday morning’s 15-5 Hurricane win against John Marshall, there were even two delays for hail.
The Indians weren’t sharp at different junctures, finishing with four errors and striking out 14 times, but veteran coach Robert Shields didn’t blame the weather or other factors.
“We didn’t put the ball in play enough,’’ Shields said. “We ended up with nine hits, but we struck out too much. We’ve got to put the ball in play and see what happens, and we didn’t put the ball in play today.’’
Ben McDougal, Bridgeport’s left-handed starter, had 10 strikeouts against three walks and a 6-3 lead when he experienced some tough luck in the fifth. Quarrier Phillips smoked a line drive back to the mound that caught McDougal on the pitching hand and he had to leave with what Shields called a bruise.
Hurricane got a run in that inning when Damian Witty scored on a double-play grounder, and the Skins caught up the next inning on Witty’s two-run double — one of just four hits Hurricane mustered against the Indians.
After Gress struck out the side in the top of the seventh, the Skins got a leadoff double from Luka Moore, who had previously launched a two-run homer in the third. Hager came on to run for Moore and swiped third with one out, leading to Gress’ winning sac fly.
Sutphin said things started to turn for his team when Gress wriggled out of a tough spot in the top of the fifth. With runners at second and third and one out, Gress came on in relief of Moore and got two quick strikeouts to calm the threat.
“Gress came in and, I thought, settled that spot,’’ Sutphin said, “and got us out of that without them scoring. Then we started grinding at bats. I thought we had tougher at bats. It was a good day to learn a lot about your team. I certainly think we have room for growth.’’
Bryson Rigney started for Hurricane and went four innings with eight Ks and three walks.Bridgeport got its early lead with contributions from Anthony Dixon (two-run single), Drew Bailey (solo homer), Aiden Paulsen (2 for 3, two runs scored) and Austin Mann (2 for 4).
The Indians, who fell 2-0 at Spring Valley Friday night during the first part of their southern swing, played as many games in 24 hours as they had all season.
“That’s what we wanted to do,’’ Shields said. “It’s early in the season, and the rest of these [teams] have played 13, 14, 15 games or more. We’ll get there. We’ve got a good group of boys and they’re going to keep working hard. They’ll keep working on their deficiencies.’’
Sutphin didn’t want to put too much emphasis on Saturday’s victory, even if it came against the program that dropped Hurricane in last year’s finals.
“Everybody gets in the sectionals and everybody gets an opportunity a month from now to make a run,’’ Sutphin said. “I think all these games are kind of a platform to show what you need to work on and what you’re growing. But it was nice to see them come together and keep growing.’’
Hurricane 7, Bridgeport 6
Bridgeport 101 310 0 -- 6 9 4
Hurricane 102 012 1 -- 7 4 2
McDougal, Bell (5), Curry (6) and Reed; Rigney, Moore (5), Gress (5) and Johnson
Top hitters: Bridgeport: Paulsen 2-3; Bailey HR; Reed double; Dixon 2 RBIs; Mann 2-4; Hurricane: Moore 2-4, 2-run HR, double; Witty 2-run double