Hurricane's Alivia Meeks (12) attempts to catch an out against Cabell Midland's KK Wallis (20) at second base as Cabell Midland takes on Hurricane during a high school softball game on Monday, Mar. 21, 2022, at Hurricane High School.
Cabell Midland's Quinn Ballengee (11) makes a pass from third base over to first as Cabell Midland takes on Hurricane during a high school softball game on Monday, Mar. 21, 2022, at Hurricane High School.
HURRICANE, W.Va. — Hurricane (2-0) waited two years for this game.
Two COVID-delayed, struggling-through-youthfulness seasons led up to the Redskins’ 7-2 victory over defending Class AAA state champion Cabell Midland Monday in high school softball.
“Oh, yeah, I agree with that,” said Hurricane second baseman Alivia Meeks, a Purdue signee who went 3 for 4 with a run batted in against the Knights (2-2). “Our goal was to beat Midland. That’s always a goal.”
The top of the first inning suggested Hurricane might have set expectations too high. Cabell Midland leadoff hitter Quinn Ballengee tripled on a fly ball that appeared catchable and scored on a throwing error on the same play for a 1-0 lead.
The Redskins, though, tied it in the bottom of the inning, then scored four runs on six consecutive singles in the third to take a lead they never lost. Alex Anderson drove in two of her three runs in the inning. Meeks and Madison Moon also plated runners.
Moon, Hurricane’s catcher. was big in the triumph, going 2 for 4, scoring one run, driving in one and throwing out two attempted base stealers.
“She was great,” winning pitcher Reagan Boggess said of Moon. “She was great blocking pitches and throwing out runners. She’s one of the better catchers I’ve ever had.”
Boggess allowed two runs, one earned, on seven hits, struck out two and walked nine in six innings. Anastasia Totten came on in the seventh to retire the final three batters.
“They have strong hitters,” Boggess said of the Knights. “They’re always tough to pitch against.”
Boggess said the key to succeeding against Cabell Midland was change. Twelve of the Knights’ 21 outs were on fly balls or pop ups, none that threatened the outfield fence.
“I changed speed and eye levels,” Boggess said.
Jaden Jones went 2 for 4, scored three runs and reached base four times for The Redskins. Elise Pye was 2 for 4, as was MacKenzie Donahue. For Cabell Midland, K.K. Wallis went 2 for 3.
Hurricane returns to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Albans, the 2021 Class AAA runner-up. Cabell Midland takes on Capital at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
CABELL MIDLAND 100 000 1 — 1 7 3
HURRICANE 104 110 x — 7 13 2
Ballengee and Rose; Boggess, Totten (7) and Moon.
Hitting: (CM) Ballengee 3B, Wallis 2-3; (H) Jones 2-4, Pye 2-4, Meeks 3-4 2B, Anderson 3 RBI, Donahue 2-4.
