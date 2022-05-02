Hurricane's Quarrier Phillips slides into second with a stolen base after the throw was wide for St. Albans shortstop Garrett Comer in the MSAC tournament semifinals Monday night at Appalachian Power Park.
CHARLESTON — Hurricane made sure two of the hotter teams in West Virginia high school baseball will meet for a championship, beating St. Albans 8-0 Monday night.
The top-seeded Redskins (24-3), winner of 16 consecutive games, defeated the fourth-seeded Red Dragons (19-4) in the semifinals of the Mountain State Athletic Conference tournament at Appalachian Power Park. No. 3 seed Cabell Midland (17-5), winner of 10 in a row, beat No. 2 seed Huntington 3-0 in the other semifinal to set up a 7 p.m. title showdown here Tuesday.
“It’s two good teams playing,” Knights coach Tracy Brumfield said. “Hurricane is ranked second and playing well.”
Hurricane started quickly Monday night, scoring two runs with two out in the first inning. Damian Witty tripled to the wall in center, then scored on a single to right by Quarrier Phillips. Phillips crossed the plate on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.
One inning later, the Redskins made it 3-0, manufacturing a run without a hit. Owen Gress walked, moved up on a sacrifice bunt by Caden Johnson, stole third and scored on a fly out by Ethan Spolarich.
Hurricane tacked on two more runs in the fourth. Cam Carney led off with a walk, stole second, moved to third on a fly out, then scored on an infield hit by Johnson. Caden Dingess, courtesy running for Johnson, went to second on an error, to third on a wild pitch and home on a sacrifice fly by Spolarich.
In the fifth, Phillips followed Witty’s ground-rule double with an infield hit/error combination that allowed Witty to score for a 6-0 lead. Phillips crossed the plate on a sac fly by Carney. Bryson Rigney made it 8-0 on Gress’ fielder’s choice.
St. Albans put runners on in each of the first five innings and every inning but the sixth, but came away with nothing. The Red Dragons’ greatest threat was in fifth when they loaded the bases with one out. The Redskins, though, turned their second double play to quash the rally. An inning earlier, Brady Williams and Will Campbell hit consecutive singles to open the inning, but winning pitcher Weston Smith coaxed three flyball outs to escape.
Witty and Phillips each went 2 for 3. Spolarich drove in two runs.
ST. ALBANS 000 000 0 — 0 4 3
HURRICANE 210 230 x — 8 7 1
McCoy, Comer (5) and Price; Smith, Gress (5) and Johnson.
