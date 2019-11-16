HURRICANE, W.Va. — In what’s been an up-and-down season for his Hurricane team, coach Jeremy Taylor said the only real downer was the game against Spring Valley.
So guess who the Redskins drew in the opening round of the Class AAA playoffs this weekend. Yep, those same Timberwolves. Spring Valley (9-1), as the No. 3 seed, hosts No. 14 Hurricane (4-6) in a first-round game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, matching teams from the Mountain State Athletic Conference.
The Wolves dropped the Skins 28-7 in their regular-season game on Sept. 6, essentially sealing the game when Brody Brumfield returned the second-half kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-0.
“I’m going to say that from beginning to end, the only team we played that I thought just beat us was Spring Valley,’’ Taylor said. “It wasn’t a game where we beat ourselves. They were big and physical and long and fast. Their secondary had a couple of 6-5 kids back there who can make up a lot of ground fast. And they were a disciplined team.
“They were definitely not my first pick of someone to play in the first round.’’
Taylor recounted some of Hurricane’s frustrating losses this season, including games against teams that made the state playoffs.
Included in that group of what-ifs are a narrow 20-16 setback to unbeaten and No. 2-seeded Cabell Midland, a 28-27 overtime loss at George Washington and a perplexing 42-28 loss at Parkersburg in which the Skins fell behind 35-7 at halftime but rallied within one score in the final two minutes.
“The coaches looked back on the season, as a lot of teams do,’’ Taylor said, “and there’s always a couple things you could have done. We do one thing right against Midland and we could have beat them, at GW we’re up 14 points in the fourth quarter and lose, and at Parkersburg we just laid an egg.
“We looked at every game this year with the exception of (Spring Valley) and thought we were right in the game. They took us out so fast. They go up 28-0 right after halftime and there was no coming back. Not against a team that holds on to the ball like they do. That makes it tough to do anything.’’
Spring Valley, as always, likes to control the ball with a dominating running game, led by a sizable line and ball carriers such as Luke Christopher (741 yards, nine TDs), David Livingston (635 yards, six TDs) and quarterback Nate Ellis (485 yards, five TDs).
“They’ve got some horses up front,’’ Taylor said, “and they’ve got a great defense — that’s been a common theme for them the last three years. Offensively, they do what they do, and they do it well. They’re not going to trick us — they might throw a trick play in there, maybe — but it’s been the same thing every year for all the years that (coach Brad Dingess) has been there. He definitely plays to his strengths, which is strength and size.
“The last four years, they’ve got strength and size and speed. If it wasn’t for that team in the Eastern Panhandle (Martinsburg), they’d be a three-time state champion and we’d be talking about them as a dynasty.’’