ONA — The Hurricane Redskins are headed back to the West Virginia baseball state tournament, advancing in the postseason after a 4-2 win over the Cabell Midland Knights in Class AAA Region 4 play.
The Redskins took the first two games in a best-of-three series against the Knights to win Region 4, closing it out Wednesday by putting themselves in a good position early against the familiar foe.
Hurricane produced a three-run top of the first inning behind a walk, three singles and a sacrifice fly and added its final run in the fifth inning, all the while using stellar defense to keep Cabell Midland at bay.
“It was an interesting game, you know,” Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin said. “We jump out early and shoot, they held us at bay for a long time. We only tacked on one more [run] after the first inning.”
The game’s first run scored on an RBI single off the bat of Damian Witty, scoring Brogan Brown. The relay throw from the Cabell Midland cutoff man was in time and in the glove of catcher Curtis Ball, but Brown powered through the fielder and the baseball popped loose from Ball’s grip, allowing the run to score.
Bryson Rigney and Luka Moore each knocked base hits to score two more runs before Midland worked its way out of the inning.
The Knights got one of those runs back in the bottom of the first on a double by Jackson Fetty that rolled all the way to the corner in left field. That hit scored Curtis Ball, who reached on a two-out single earlier in the inning, but Logan Lingenfelter passed third and opted not to try for home and was tagged out before he returned to the bag, ending the inning.
Noah Jordan settled in on the mound and held the Redskins off the scoreboard for the next three innings, giving his team a chance to crawl back into it.
“Noah gave up those three runs early in the game and then settled down. He threw a heck of a game and Fetty came in and shut them down. We had our chances with runners in scoring position but couldn’t finish,” Cabell Midland coach Tracy Brumfield said.
Cabell Midland nearly found an answer but squandered an opportunity with two base runners on and nobody out in the bottom of the fourth inning, failing to bring another run across as the next three batters were retired, two of which were struck out by Rigney, who entered in relief of Luka Moore at the start of the inning.
“[Midland] certainly had some chances out there and our defense stepped up and made some huge plays for us,” Sutphin said.
Cabell Midland tallied eight hits in the loss, drew three walks and had two batters hit by a pitch, but left seven runners on base — an Achilles heel for the Knights this season.
The Knights did earn a run back one inning later on a bloop single that dropped in front of a diving Witty in right field, scoring Porter Adkins, who entered as a pinch runner for Sam Sowards after a leadoff double. McSweeney’s hit brought the Knights within a run of the visitors.
McSweeney represented the go-ahead run on second. Noah Jordan’s courtesy runner, Bryce Alfrey, was the tying run on third with just one away in the inning.
But the scoring chance came to a screeching halt when Ray Ray Williams hit a one-hopper back to the pitcher. Alfrey was tagged out in a rundown and Williams was thrown out at second after trying to advance after the second out was recorded. The double play ended the fourth inning and left Midland behind 3-2.
“That was a big moment. We should have went ahead right there. We should’ve went ahead and this game would have been over,” Brumfield said.
Quarrier Phillips extended the Redskins’ lead in the top of the fifth with a two-out single just over the outstretched glove of the shortstop, and that was more than enough insurance for Hurricane.
Cabell Midland’s Jackson Fetty retired Hurricane in order in each the sixth and seventh innings, using just 19 pitches to do so. Fetty also doubled and drove in a run in the first inning.
Phillips and Rigney each went 2 for 3 at the plate. Rigney started the game at third base but moved to the mound in the third inning to relieve starter Luka Moore. Rigney doubled, drove in a run and struck out a half-dozen batters in the win.