HURRICANE, W.Va. — When it looked like Spring Valley’s Jalyn Abercrombie was going to be the star of the night, Noah Vellaithambi jumped to center stage before the curtain had a chance to close.

The Hurricane junior rushed 34 times for 271 yards and five touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with less than four minutes left in the contest to complete a 25-point comeback and secure a 48-35 win over the visiting Timberwolves.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

