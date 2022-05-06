PARKERSBURG -- Hurricane swept the team titles in both the boys and girls division of the Class AAA Region IV high school tennis tournament Thursday at Parkersburg City Park.
The Redskins finished with 19 points on the girls side compared to 12 for runner-up Huntington and 10 for third-place Parkersburg. The Hurricane boys scored 18 points, while Cabell Midland edged Huntington 11-10 for second place. The Big Reds followed with seven points, while Parkersburg South had three.
"This region is amazingly tough," Parkersburg coach Jeff Olson said, "You have four of the top girls teams in the state and four of the top five boys teams in the state in this region. Hurricane is about as good as I've ever seen them. Huntington and Cabell Midland are also tough.
"I think you have a majority of the state winners coming out of this region. When you look at the 14 state titles next week, you are going to see a lot of kids from Region IV."
Huntington qualified five entries on the girls side and four on the boys side. The top three girls in singles -- Baby Jordan, Molly Archer and Tess Weiler -- each placed runner-up after losing to individuals from Hurricane in their respective championship matches. Jordan and Archer also took second place while qualifying at No. 1 doubles. Weiler won a title at No. 2 doubles.
On the boys side, Huntington's No. 1 and 2 doubles both qualified at state after finishing runner-up. Will Touma, who competed on the No. 1 doubles entry, also advanced with a second-place showing at No. 3 doubles.
The rookie of the group -- freshman Ryan Patterson, who played at No. 2 doubles -- picked up a tennis racquet for the first time last July. On Thursday, he recovered from a 5-2 deficit in all-or-nothing match with Parkersburg's Simon Strobl in a third-place match at No. 2 singles and won 8-6.
"I just had to get to his backhand and make more balls because I was missing most of the shots in the beginning," Patterson said. "We had a lot of long rallies there at the end and you needed to have a lot of patience, and try to get him to mess up."
Down 7-6, Strobl saved two match points before Patterson held serve by winning the next two points. In two previous matches between the two, Patterson won both 8-1.
On the adjacent courts for the girls, Campbell lost her third-place match to Cabell Midland's Hanley Riner and teammate Isabel Bhati dropped her consolation match at No. 2 singles to Cabell Midland's Blaire Vaughan. Bhati, who fell behind 7-3, fought off match point upon match point and closed to within 7-5 before dropping an 8-5 decision.
With a state berth already secure at No 2 doubles, Campbell and Olson as her partner lost in the finals to a pair from Huntington.
"Our kids played -- they played their best tennis yesterday," Olson said. "Some of it carried over today."