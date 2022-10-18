HUNTINGTON — Hurricane parlayed a 35-14 victory over Cabell Midland Friday into a No. 1 spot in Class AAA Tuesday.
The Redskins (6-1) garnered 12.86 points in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission high school football rankings to tie Parkersburg South (6-1, 12.86) at the top of Class AAA. Huntington High (6-1, 12.57) is third and Spring Valley (6-1, 12.43) fourth.
The top 16 teams in each class at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight receiving first-round home games.
Cabell Midland (5-2, 10.57) is eighth, behind No. 5 Bridgeport (6-1, 11.86), defending state champion Martinsburg (6-2, 11.75) and previous No. 1 Musselman (5-2, 11.14). George Washington (5-2, 10.29) is tied with Wheeling Park (5-2, 10.29) at No. 9. Jefferson (5-2, 10.0) is 11th, followed by University (5-2, 9.57), Princeton (4-2, 9.33), Oak Hill (5-3, 8.38), Morgantown (4-3, 8.14) and Woodrow Wilson (3-3, 8.33). Lincoln County (0-7, 0.0) is tied for 30th.
In Class AA, Winfield (6-1, 10.14) is fifth, Logan (6-2, 7.88) 11th, Point Pleasant (4-3, 6.43) 14th and Chapmanville (4-3, 6.0) 15th. Scott (7-0, 12.14) is No. 1. Roane County (7-0, 11.57) is second and Independence (7-0, 11.43) third, followed in the top eight by North Marion (7-1, 10.88), Winfield, Frankfort (6-1, 9.57), Nicholas County (6-1, 9.29) and Clay County (6-1, 9.29). Two in-town rivals are next with East Fairmont (5-2, 8.29) No. 9 and defending state champ Fairmont Senior (5-3, 8.13) 10th. Then comes Logan, Lincoln (6-2, 7.57), Herbert Hoover (4-2, 7.5), Point Pleasant, Keyser (4-3, 6.14), Weir (5-3, 6.0) and Chapmanville. Wayne (3-5, 3.63) is 23rd.
In Class A, Wahama (8-0, 8.75) is tied with Cameron (8-0, 8.75) for fifth. Williamstown (7-0, 11.0) is No. 1. Wheeling Central (7-0, 9.71) is second, James Monroe (7-0, 9.29) third and Doddridge County (7-0, 8.86) fourth. Tucker County (7-0, 8.71) and Van (7-0, 7.71) round out the top eight.
Petersburg (6-1, 7.29) and Greenbrier West (6-1, 7.29) are tied for ninth, followed by Man (6-2, 7.13), South Harrison (5-2, 7.0), Montcalm (7-0, 7.0), East Hardy (6-1, 6.86), Tug Valley (5-2, 5.86) and St. Marys (5-2, 5.57). Buffalo (2-5, 2.0) is tied for 32nd. Tolsia (0-7, 0.0) is tied for 40th.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
