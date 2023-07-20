Hurricane's Keegan Ryan tags out Barboursville's Rylie Ratliff (6) as she slides into third base in the 9-10-year-old Little League softball state final on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Barboursville Park.
Hurricane's Keegan Ryan celebrates after tagging out Barboursville's Rylie Ratliff (6) as she slides into third base in the 9-10-year-old Little League softball state final on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Barboursville Park.
Hurricane's Keegan Ryan tags out Barboursville's Rylie Ratliff (6) as she slides into third base in the 9-10-year-old Little League softball state final on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Barboursville Park.
Hurricane's Keegan Ryan celebrates after tagging out Barboursville's Rylie Ratliff (6) as she slides into third base in the 9-10-year-old Little League softball state final on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Barboursville Park.
Hurricane knows something about winning state softball championships.
Whether at the high school or youth levels, the Redskins are adept at collecting trophies. Hurricane added another to its collection Thursday night, defeating Barboursville 6-1 in the 8-10-year-old state softball tournament at Barbourville Park.
