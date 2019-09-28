HURRICANE, W.Va. -- Hurricane defeated Boyd County 4-1 Saturday night in a high school boys soccer showdown of two of the Tri-State's better teams.

Anele Nnachi, Drake Lester, Nate Kirk and Luis Torres scored for the Redskins (11-1-2). Ronnie Totten scored for the Lions (11-2).

Nick Eskins made four saves for Hurricane. Jack Samuels stopped nine shots for Boyd County.

WINFIELD 1, OAK HILL (W.Va.) 0: The Generals edged the Red Devils on the road Saturday.

Braxton Vanscoy netted the game’s lone goal.

Generals goalkeeper Nathan Lanham recorded the shutout with four saves.

