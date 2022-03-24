HURRICANE, W.Va. — Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Keeler famously said, “hit ’em where they ain’t.”
Hurricane High School softball pitcher Reagan Boggess prefers to let opposing batters hit ’em where they are. “They,” of course, being the Redskin fielders, who were stellar Thursday in a 3-0 victory over Spring Valley (3-3).
“Mess with the batters’ heads,” Boggess said of her plan of attack, which involves changing eye levels, working in and away and altering speeds. The strategy leads to few strikeouts but plenty of weak contact.
Boggess let her defense do the rest. Third baseman Alex Anderson made two bang-bang plays on Timberwolves bunts to throw runners out at first. Second baseman Jaden Jones made a running catch of a popup to short right field on a day when wind made anything in the air an adventure.
Boggess doesn’t try to overpower batters. She allowed four hits — three doubles and a single — but worked out of jams each time. Jenna Christopher and Brenna Reedy smacked leadoff doubles in the first and fifth innings, respectively, but neither scored. Reedy finished 2 for 3.
Anna Totten relieved Boggess with one on in the seventh inning and recorded the final three outs for a save.
“I’m really proud of our defense,” said Boggess, who walked no one.
So was Hurricane coach Meghan Stevens, whose team is 4-0 after beating Parkersburg, Cabell Midland, St. Albans and Spring Valley.
“I’m super proud of them,” Stevens said. “All week we’ve played lights out on defense. Our pitchers have worked well.”
Timberwolves starter Madison Pitts threw well, giving up four hits, striking out 11 and walking four. Hurricane reached her early, though, as an error and two walks loaded the bases in the first inning, leading to Elise Tye scoring on a MacKenzie Donahue single, then Alicia Meeks crossed the plate after a passed ball.
The Redskins added a run in the second when Boggess led off with a single and courtesy runner Carson Bailes scored on a base hit by Tye.
“Spring Valley’s pitcher was very good,” Stevens said of Pitts, who frequently coaxed Hurricane hitters to climb the ladder trying hit high pitches after starting out low. “All credit to her. She was hitting her spots.”
The Redskins visit George Washington at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Timberwolves return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday at Parkersburg.
SPRING VALLEY 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
HURRICANE 210 000 x — 3 4 1
Pitts and Townsend; Boggess, Totten (7) and Moon.
Hitting: (SV) Reedy 2-3 2B, Christopher 2B, Osburn 2B.
