CHARLESTON - COVID-19's cancellation of the 2020 baseball season may have delayed Hurricane's streak of appearances in the Class AAA championship, but it did not bring it to an end.
Hurricane advanced to its fourth consecutive Class AAA title game, using four-run bursts in the fourth and fifth innings to push to a big lead before holding off a strong St. Albans rally in the seventh for a 10-7 win in the Class AAA semifinals at Appalachian Power Park on Thursday evening.
"They were going to keep fighting to the end," Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin said. "We had our chances to put that game away in the fifth and we didn't. It's a testament to our character to stay in there and give us another chance on Saturday. I was pleased with our effort and attitude."
With the win, Hurricane (32-1) has now won 31 straight games as they get set for the Class AAA Championship matchup against the Bridgeport-Jefferson winner.
It did not come easy, however, as St. Albans strung together five hits and used a Hurricane error to bring the tying run to the plate with one out in the seventh following an RBI single from William Campbell.
Reliever Joel Gardner got back-to-back strikeouts to end the game, sending the Redskins back to the title game.
"We just tried to stay in the moment," Gardner said. "We couldn't let that get in our heads too much. I had to keep attacking them and making good pitches."
Despite the loss, St. Albans coach Rick Whitman said the rally in the seventh showed his team's true colors.
"I tell them all the time, you find out what you're made of when things aren't going your way," Whitman said. "They showed me a lot of character and a lot of battle to the very end. I told every one of them to walk out of here with your head up."
Hurricane broke the game open in the bottom of the fourth with four runs as St. Albans (25-8) got sloppy with its execution.
WIth the Redskins leading 2-1, an error preceded two walks by reliever Carson McCoy which forced Whitman to revert back to starter Garrett Comer, whom he'd pulled after one time through the Hurricane lineup.
Having seen Comer once through the order, the Redskins adjusted at the top of the lineup with Ethan Spolarich starting the four-run rally with a two-run single before he scored along with Caden Johnson on a two-run triple by Joel Gardner, whose hit carried to the warning track in center field.
"We didn't want them getting a good look at any of our arms for too long multiple times through the lineup," Whitman said. "We were hoping to get a little bit more out of (Carson) McCoy, but he got to a point where he wasn't throwing strikes and Comer is our strike-thrower. We didn't have anybody else loose and Comer had only thrown 37 pitches, so we were hoping to get a ground ball and get out of the inning. They ended up with a single and (triple) there to break it open."
The Redskins added the decisive four runs in the fifth in similar fashion, utilizing extra outs allowed by the Red Dragons.
"They are just good 1-through-9," Whitman said. "We knew it had to be a group effort and we were going to have to limit the big innings. Unfortunately, we gave up two of them. They're too good, 1-through-9, to give up extra outs and free passes."
Brogan Brown finished 3-for-4 and reached base in all four plate appearances while Gardner and Spolarich each added two hits and three RBIs.
Quarrier Phillips got the scoring going in the first with an RBI double down the left field line that scored Damian Witty. The duo then combined for the second Hurricane run in the third when Phillips added an RBI single.
St. Albans cut the deficit to 2-1 in the top of the fourth on an RBI single by William Campbell to score pinch-runner Ayden Youngblood following a Trent Short single.
The Red Dragons actually matched the hit output of Hurricane, thanks to the final inning.
Prior to that inning, Hurricane starter Ismael Borrero had limited the Red Dragons' output. Borrero had seven strikeouts before giving way to Gardner in the seventh.
For St. Albans, Campbell finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while Trent Short also had three hits in the Red Dragons' loss.
This was the third time in four years that Hurricane and St. Albans met in the state tournament with the previous two taking place in the state championship - both St. Albans wins.
Thursday's game marked the third time in three outings that Hurricane topped St. Albans this season.
ST. ALBANS 000 102 4 - 7 12 4
HURRICANE 101 440 x - 10 12 2
Comer, McCoy (3), Comer (4), Burke (5), Campbell (6) and Short. Borrero, Gardner (7) and Johnson. Hitting: (SA) Campbell 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Short 3-4, RBI; Comer 3B, RBI; Whitman 2B, RBI; McCoy 2-3. (H) Brown 3-4; Gardner 2-3, 3B, 3 RBI; Spolarich 2-4, 3 RBI; Phillips 2-4, 2 RBI.