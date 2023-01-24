The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HURRICANE — LaRon Dues put Hurricane’s boys basketball team on his back in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s matchup against Cabell Midland.

The freshman scored 10 of Hurricane’s 23 points in the final period to help Hurricane over the Class AAAA No. 10 Knights with a 61-55 victory in a Mountain State Athletic Conference matchup at Hurricane High.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

