HURRICANE, W.Va. — The latest high school football player to commit to West Virginia University learned the Dues and don’ts from a pro.
On Sunday, Hurricane wide receiver Tyshawn Dues announced he will play for WVU. He is the son of former Miami Dolphins running back T.R. Dues, who played at West Virginia Wesleyan.
“I chose WVU because it’s close to home and I wanted to go somewhere my family and friends could travel and watch me play on a national stage,” the younger Dues said.
A 5-foot-10, 171-pound junior, Dues has caught 10 passes for 199 yards and five touchdowns in four games this season, helping Hurricane to a 3-1 record heading into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. home game vs. St. Albans. Last season, Dues caught 38 passes for 761 yards and nine touchdowns as the Redskins went 10-3 and reached the Class AAA semifinals.
“Tyshawn ran a 4.5 (40-yard dash) up there,” Hurricane coach Donnie Mays said of Dues’ performance at WVU’s camp. “Coach (Neal) Brown told him if he ran a 4.5 he’d offer him and he did.”
Dues owns offers from Akron, Eastern Kentucky, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), the University of Charleston, West Virginia State and Wheeling. One other program offered Dues and he said he was tempted to take it before opting for the Mountaineers.
“Marshall was a place I was really considering on going,” Dues said.
Due said he didn’t have a favorite college team growing up but “as I got older WVU grew on me.”
Dues runs track and said he is looking to play baseball this spring. He plays defensive back, but said the Mountaineers plan to play him at wide receiver.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
