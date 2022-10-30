PARKERSBURG — The Hurricane volleyball program of head coach Allie Douglas made history Saturday night inside Parkersburg’s Memorial Fieldhouse during the Mountain State Athletic Conference tournament.
The host and third-seeded Big Reds were denied an MSAC repeat after the top-seeded Redskins secured their first title thanks to a 26-24 and 25-18 finals victory.
Reese Parsons delivered a match-high nine kills and was supported by eight downed spikes from Madeline Perry and six by Abigail Deel. Libero Grace Dickerson tied Big Red setter Rylee Wise with a match-high two aces while Redskins setter Maggie Dickerson added to her 2,000-plus career assists with 21 more.
“I feel like we are coming up on the rollercoaster we’ve been on this season,” admitted coach Douglas, whose team ousted fifth-seeded Huntington in the semifinals 25-20 and 25-22 as Deel sealed match point with a kill. “They have fire. They just had all the fire.
“When something goes wrong like last weekend (at the PHS Spookfest) — well, not that it went wrong but it wasn’t going in our favor — and they just stepped it up and they’re like we’re not doing that anymore. It’s just the fire they have. This group is special. We were playing good all day long. I think we just clicked no matter who was on the other side.”
Maggie Dickerson served for the first three points in the opening set of the finals as Deel and Perry went to work at the net. Avery Pyle added two service tallies, and PHS boss Erin Thorpe called timeout down 6-1.
The Big Reds, who will enter sectional play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday back inside Memorial Fieldhouse with a 33-14-3 record, used two kills apiece from Mya Green and Lily Wharton along with one downed spike each by Riley Hilling and Caelyn Wise to even the score at 13.
A Maggie Dickerson quick set led to a Deel kill to break the tie and HHS moved ahead 15-13 after a Hailey Darst service tally. However, Big Red libero Olivia Perkins’ ace tied it at 15, and PHS appeared to be in good shape up 21-17 after Caelyn Wise put one to the floor. Hurricane, with the help of two PHS unforced errors, eventually tied it at 21 following a Grace Dickerson ace. The Redskins moved ahead 24-22, but a Lewis kill and a Rylee Wise ace tied the set for the final time at 24. Kills by Perry and Parsons followed to give HHS the lead in the best-of-three affair.
Hurricane’s defense only allowed the Big Reds six service points in set two as the hosts never led. Aces by Grace Dickerson, Pyle and Deel helped push the advantage to 16-11. The cushion increased to seven at 22-15 following a kill by Layla Swint. PHS staved off three match points with the help of a Hilling kill and a Rylee Wise ace, but Maggie Dickerson’s kill sealed the title for the Redskins.
“I’m really proud of them,” said coach Thorpe, who received a match-high 23 assists from Rylee Wise along with six kills apiece by Green and Hilling. “We are playing really good volleyball right now considering our situation. I’m super proud of the girls. I got freshmen coming into the lineup who are doing phenomenal.
“Hurricane is a fantastic team. They swing well and they are very smart. They just played better than us today, I think. We’re coming in Monday with everyone, I believe back, so we will finally have our first practice with everyone back the day before sectionals.”
No. 2 seed Spring Valley nearly forced a decisive third set against PHS in the semifinals but fell 25-14 and 25-23.
The Timberwolves led 18-17 after a Kennedy Davis ace and 19-18 following an Emily Maynard kill. The lead increased to 21-18 thanks to a Gracie Lemon downed spike, but PHS regained the lead at 23-22 before Lemon put another one to the floor. However, PHS went ahead for good when Brenan Harvey made a pass that led to a Caelyn Wise kill. Perkins served up an ace for match point.
Hurricane (36-10-1) will return to Memorial Fieldhouse on Tuesday as the No. 2 seed and will square off against No. 3 seed Parkersburg South. The top-seeded Big Reds take on No. 4 Ripley in the other semifinal of the single elimination Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 tournament.
Boys soccer
GALLIA WINS DISTRICT: Gallia Academy (18-1-2) won the first district title in program history Saturday, defeating Athens 5-0 in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Keegan Daniels scored three goals. Carson Wamsley and Beckett Camden scored one apiece. Kalin Schneider made three saves. The Bulldogs finished (14-2-3).
The Blue Devils return to action at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in a Division II, Southeast Region semifinal vs. Granville (15-3-1).