PARKERSBURG — A year after Parkersburg and Hurricane advanced to the Class AAA state volleyball tournament out of Region IV and were banned from playing, the two Mountain State Athletic Conference programs will try it again.
Here Saturday afternoon inside Memorial Fieldhouse, the Redskins of head coach Allie Douglas rallied to earn the school's first regional championship by outlasting the Big Reds 22-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20 and 16-14.
"We have a lot to prove," admitted coach Douglas, whose 29-11-1 squad swept Huntington by scores of 25-22, 25-21 and 25-14 in the semifinals to punch their ticket to Charleston. "I'm really excited for them. We were really excited so then I think we got a little complacent and were just happy in the moment and I kept telling them we have more to prove here and we can do it.
"Started out a little slow (against PHS), but coming back after (trailing) two zero I'm just so proud of them. This is like the little team that could. We're just going to keep going."
In the decisive fifth set, PHS used a Kylee Lewis service point and a Caelyn Wise kill to take and early 3-1 lead. Consecutive downed spikes by Kantley McKown tied it, but Wise and Mya Green answered with back-to-back kills to make it 5-3. HHS closed to within one at 8-7 via setter Maggie Dickerson's second-hit kill, but PHS pushed ahead 10-7 after Rylee Wise and Lily Wharton each put one to the floor.
Parkersburg, which needed five sets — 25-11, 25-17, 23-25, 18-25, 15-10 — to topple Spring Valley in the other semi soon had just a 10-9 advantage after a Reese Parsons kill and a Grace Dickerson ace for the Redskins. Kisten Roberts, who had a match-high 15 kills, was able to secure a trio of those late in the set to give the Big Reds a 14-12 lead. An attack error made it 14-13 and then Sydney Workman served up back-to-back aces. Abigail Deel's kill followed as HHS tallied the final four points.
"Honestly, we prepared really hard," admitted Hurricane's Hope Adams, who is a senior along with McKown and Workman. "We watched film and took notes on every single thing that like Huntington did.
"I had two pages of notes written down. We practiced those things every day this week. It was tough, but it was definitely worth it."
Workman finished with a finals match-high three aces.
"It's awesome," said Workman, who watched Parsons deliver a dozen kills, McKown nine, Hailey Darst six and Deel five. "We weren't communicating in the beginning, but then we finally pulled it together and came as a team, which is awesome.
"I'm so glad that we got it because last year we made it to states and couldn't go because of COVID and now we've finally redeemed ourselves to go back."
Rylee Wise had a match-high 44 assists and added five kills along with a pair of aces. Head coach Erin Thorpe's 33-15 squad also received nine kills from Green, eight by Caelyn Wise, seven from Riley Hilling and a trio by Wharton.
"It was a long day. Two five-set games, but I told the girls we have to be prepared to do that Friday (at state)," said coach Thorpe, who watched SVHS senior Kennedy Stanley go for a match-high 35 kills. "Hurricane is a fantastic team and they are so scrappy. They don't ever let the ball drop so we just killed ourselves.
"They let us make the mistakes and that's what we did, but against Spring Valley I think we had some important people come in. Kylee Lewis came in to serve and did phenomenal and I haven't had her do that all season. We had some girls that came in and just did big things, had big plays. We just need confidence. That's our biggest thing right now that we're struggling with is confidence in ourselves."
Maggie Dickerson had 30 assists in the finals.
"It feels great," McKown said of being able to join her fellow seniors and the rest of her teammates in Charleston. "This team has really grown over the past four years. I'm really happy to be a part of it and be a captain. Parkersburg is a great team and I can't wait to go to states with them.
"Both us and Parkersburg deserve to go to states as of last year when we made it but couldn't play because of the color map. I'm really excited for both of us. I'm very happy and proud that we really pushed and came back and fought hard. We did not give up."
