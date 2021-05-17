HURRICANE, W.Va. — Damian Witty went 4 for 4 with a homer and five runs batted in as Hurricane clobbered Spring Mills 23-5 in high school baseball in the Will Washburn Memorial Tournament at Lola Meeks Field. The Redskins put the game away early, scoring 11 runs in the first inning.
Hurricane also beat Greenbrier East 8-3 in the tournament as Witty went 3 for 4 and Quarrier Phillips drove in three runs.
Washburn, a Hurricane Middle School student-athlete, died after a cardiac incident on April 27, 2020.
GREENUP COUNTY SPLITS: Jonah Gibson was the winning pitcher, striking out seven and walking none as the Musketeers (14-13) beat Portsmouth West (10-11) 5-2 in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Johnson Central (16-10) defeated Greenup County 6-5 in Paintsville, Kentucky, as Keygan Pelfrey homered and drove in two runs. Brock Bowling went 3 for 3 and Conner Lemaster and Ryan Sartin-Slone each had two hits. Bryce Spencer was the winner. Austin Clark was 3 for 3 for the Musketeers.
RACELAND WINS TWO: The Rams (22-5) defeated Rowan County 6-5 and East Carter 9-6. Jacob Heighton went 2 for 3 in each game.
Softball
BOYD SWEEPS BELFRY: The Lions (16-9) swept a doubleheader from the Pirates 12-1 and 13-3 in high school softball.
In the opener, Jaycie Goad and Linzee Phillips hit home runs as Sara Bays pitched a one-hitter. Goad went 3 for 3. Bays, Alex Blanton and Haylee Thornberry each smacked two hits.
In the second game, Belfry (13-12) jumped to a 2-0 lead, but Boyd County rallied behind home runs from Bays and Emily Shivel. Bays was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles. Goad, Emma Borders and Tori Badget each had two hits. Kylee Thompson earned the win.
WINFIELD WINS TWO: The Generals (13-1) swept host Independence 6-0, 8-7.
Maci Boggess struck out 10 and whacked two hits in the opener. Kennedy Dean hit a two-run homer and Lola Baber had two hits. In the nightcap, Dean swatted three hits, Allie Alderman homered and Boggess, Baber and Georgia Moulder had two hits apiece.