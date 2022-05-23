Gabe Beny Til is a project on the basketball court, but 6-foot-11, 240-pound projects are worth taking.
The Hurricane High School basketball player recently signed with the University of the Incarnate Word, an NCAA Division I program in San Antonio. The Cardinals compete in the Southland Conference.
A native of Sudan, Beny Til was one of the more improved players in the Tri-State last season. He averaged 8.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots.
Incarnate Word features a roster sprinkled with players from outside the United States, with one each from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Canada, The Netherlands, Greece, Nigeria and Australia.
COACH SPEAK: Former Huntington St. Joe girls head basketball coach Shannon Lewis is the new coach at Lakeway Christian Academy in White Pine, Tennessee. Lewis was an assistant at Cabell Midland last season.
Tom Barrick resigned as Green’s boys basketball coach, citing health reasons. Green hired Barrick, a member of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame, in May. Chesapeake hired Wheelersburg’s Steven Ater as boys head basketball coach.
Chad Renfroe is retiring as baseball coach at Symmes Valley after 15 seasons. Mike Brown is Ashland’s new girls golf coach. Wheelersburg football coaching legend and Ohio High School Football Coaches Association member Ed Miller died. Miller was 250-41-4 in his career.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Fairland basketball star Aiden Porter (Rio Grande); South Point soccer standout Mason Kazee (York University); Lawrence County outfielder Nick Collinsworth (Alice Lloyd); Raceland pitcher Jake Holtzapfel (University of the Cumberlands); Coal Grove basketball player Jordan Mullens (Lake Erie);
Boyd County girls soccer player Morgan Ray (Kentucky Christian); Cabell Midland runners Cooper Gibson (Davis & Elkins) and Jaden Huffman (Ferrum); Point Pleasant track and field thrower Addy Cottrill (Frostburg State); Rock Hill pitchers Tyler Brammer and Trenton Williams (Alice Lloyd);
Huntington High third baseman Austin O’Malley (Marshall); Lincoln County basketball player Jackson Sanders (Salem); Portsmouth West baseball player Eli Sayre (Shawnee State); Fairview softball outfielder Jordan Rakes (Pikeville).
OFFERS: Cabell Midland offensive lineman Shawn Rouse (Murray State), Ironton running back Jaquez Keyes (Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan); Coal Grove basketball star Kaleigh Murphy (West Virginia State), linebacker Chase Hall (Fairmont State) and runner Stevie Easterling (Kentucky Christian); Hurricane running back Jeremiah Riffle (West Virginia State).
COMMITMENTS: Symmes Valley baseball player Levi Niece (WVU Tech).
VISITS: Point Pleasant quarterback Evan Roach (Wheeling); George Washington offensive lineman Layth Ghannam (Cincinnati, North Carolina).
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Wheelersburg’s softball team has won 115 consecutive Southern Ohio Conference Division II games, spanning eight seasons. Wahama’s softball team has pitched three no-hitters this season, two by Mike Lieving.
Boyd County’s baseball team has won five straight district titles. Ashland has beaten Fairview 19 consecutive times in baseball. David Harless threw the shot put 51 feet, 10 inches to break Brent Turner’s Russell’s record of 51-8 set in 1978.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Point Pleasant brother/sister combination Ian Wood (110-meter hurdles) and Elicia Wood (100-meter hurdles) won state championships Thursday running back-to-back events.
Former Cabell Midland baseball star Tanner Brandon of Norfolk State was named second-team All Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Former Symmes Valley softball star Taylor Webb hit a walk-off home run to give Rio Grande an 8-7 victory over Cottey College in the NAIA World Series.
The National Federation of High Schools will permit states to implement 35-second shot clocks next season in basketball. Barboursville won the Cabell County Middle School golf championship. Huntington East’s Brock Brown was the medalist. Former Boyd County basketball star Charity Shears transferred from West Virginia State to LaSalle.