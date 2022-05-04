HURRICANE, W.Va. — Parkersburg South put the softball in play, but Hurricane tracked down just about everything hit its way.
Reagan Boggess fired a three-hit shutout as the Redskins completed a 7-0 victory against Parkersburg South Wednesday in a Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 contest.
The game was halted by thunderstorms Tuesday in the bottom of the third with Hurricane leading 3-0. The Redskins (19-7) needed less than an hour to finish off the victory upon Wednesday’s resumption, and it sends them into a winners bracket game Thursday. The Patriots (13-14) move into the losers bracket.
Boggess struck out just two over her seven innings but issued only one walk and was backed by solid work from her defense, which made all the routine plays and a couple of difficult ones.
“That’s how we roll,’’ said Hurricane coach Meghan Stevens. “Boggess is a great pop-up pitcher, groundout pitcher and our defense has just played really, really, really well all year. They’ll make fantastic plays, routine plays. We have all the faith in the world in our defense.’’
Boggess faced only one batter over the minimum in her four innings Wednesday, a walk allowed to Brooklin Whitehead in the fourth. South’s Kassidy Trimble rocketed a shot off Boggess’ glove for a single in the sixth, but a line drive to second baseman Jaden Jones resulted in a double play to close out that inning.
South pitcher Taylor Lamp kept her team in the game until the Redskins plated four in the home half of the sixth for a 7-0 lead. Elise Pye donated an RBI single in that uprising, Grace Robie a run-scoring groundout and Alivia Meeks a two-run triple to deep left. Alexi Dellinger came on in relief to get the final two outs against the Skins, who have taken six of the last eight Class AAA state titles.
“I was a little bit concerned about getting some runs across the plate,” Stevens said. “We were just running into bad luck, so I can’t fault some of the really hard hits. It was just one of those things. Once we got our breathing room, I felt a lot better.’’
Boggess also contributed two singles and an RBI for Hurricane, Alex Anderson went 2 for 3 with a double and Robie ended up 2 for 3 with two runs driven home.
On Thursday, Hurricane will play the winner of Wednesday night’s game between Ripley and Parkersburg. If the Vikings, top seed in the section, prevail Wednesday, they will host the Redskins at 6:30 p.m. If the Big Reds win, Hurricane hosts Parkersburg on Thursday. The two first-round losers also play Thursday.
Parkersburg South coach Tim Burch felt his team wasn’t as sharp as it needed to be.
“When I coach the kids,’’ Burch said, “we have to do all four aspects of the game — hit, pitch, field and run the bases. In my opinion, the game should have been 1-0. We made too many errors last night and we made three in one inning this night. Routine stuff that should have been caught — stuff that they were catching.
“Not taking anything away from Hurricane. They’re a great ball team. They really are. But we didn’t play up to par. We had some trouble pitching a little bit and we just couldn’t hit (Boggess) like we wanted to, and you’ve got to tip your cap to her. Last night, we were hitting the ball sharp, but it was right at people. Today, we hit the ball sharp, but right at people. Sometimes it just goes that way and we’ve got to bounce back from that.’’