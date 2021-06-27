HUNTINGTON — Hurricane baseball coach Brian Sutphin was named as the Mountain State Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.
The All-MSAC Team and superlative awards were released this weekend.
Sutphin led Hurricane to a 32-2 record on the season as the Redskins finished as the Class AAA runners-up. On Saturday, they fell to Bridgeport, 10-4, in the Class AAA Championship.
Sutphin’s team placed five players on the All-MSAC First Team: pitchers Ismael Borrero and Bryson Rigney, outfielder Ethan Spolarich, infielder Joel Gardner and utility player Luka Moore.
Cabell Midland had three players on the first team: pitchers Logan Lingenfelter and Drew Elkins and infielder Cory Sweeney.
Huntington’s Braden Shepherd was also named a first-team selection as an infielder.
On the second team, Huntington had four selections in pitchers Carson Williams and Ethan Riggs, outfielder Trent Dearth and infielder Justin Legg.
Cabell Midland had two selections in outfielder Austen Holley and infielder Carson Wilson.
Spring Valley’s lone selections among the top two teams was designated hitter Bailey McKinney.