The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220917 sv football 09.jpg
Buy Now

Hurricane’s Mondrell Dean (4) attempts to break away from a Spring Valley defender during a high school football game on Sept. 16, 2022, at Spring Valley High School.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

The competition for Mondrell Dean was run over by a train.

The Purdue Boilermakers swooped in Wednesday and offered the Hurricane High School linebacker a scholarship. On Tuesday, Dean committed to the West Lafayette, Indiana, program.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you