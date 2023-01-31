The competition for Mondrell Dean was run over by a train.
The Purdue Boilermakers swooped in Wednesday and offered the Hurricane High School linebacker a scholarship. On Tuesday, Dean committed to the West Lafayette, Indiana, program.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
The competition for Mondrell Dean was run over by a train.
The Purdue Boilermakers swooped in Wednesday and offered the Hurricane High School linebacker a scholarship. On Tuesday, Dean committed to the West Lafayette, Indiana, program.
“They told me they really want me to come in and play early,” said Dean, who made 139 tackles, 24 for losses, and 11 sacks last season to help the Redskins to the state semifinals.
Dean is one of more than two dozen local high school stars committed to colleges and eligible to sign National Letters of Intent Wednesday.
The winner of the Huff Award as the premier defensive player in West Virginia and the Howley Award as the state’s top linebacker, Dean possessed 15 major college offers. The 6-foot-3, 237-pound senior narrowed the list to Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Jacksonville State, Marshall, Miami (Ohio) and Purdue.
A trio of Ironton players are scheduled to sign Wednesday. Linebacker Landon Barnes is headed to Marshall, safety Amari Felder to Eastern Kentucky, and wide receiver C.J. Martin to Army.
Coal Grove linebacker Chase Hall, the Ohio Division VI player of the year, said he will sign with Ohio University. Gallia Academy tackle Isaac Clary said he’ll sign with Marshall.
Others committed this week include Spring Valley lineman Trey Wahl to Bethany; defensive ends Donovan Garrett of Huntington High and Mari Lawton of South Charleston and linebacker Bryce Davis of Logan to the University of Charleston; Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow to Dayton and fellow Highlander Gavin Adkins to Thomas More.
Fairland safety Steeler Leep to Gannon; Hurricane linebacker Lucas Rippetoe and Winfield lineman Caden Beam to Glenville State; Hurricane wide receiver Bryson Murrell to West Virginia State; Cabell Midland track standout Isaiah Hagley to Pikeville;
Cabell Midland running back Zaky Roberts to Fairmont State; and Boyd County softball player McKenna Mulhearn with Kentucky Christian.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.