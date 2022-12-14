The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Hurricane quarterback Noah Vellaithambi, left, hands the ball off to running back Mondrell Dean during a Class AAA quarterfinal against George Washington on Nov. 18 at Hurricane High.

 CHRIS DORST | HD Media

Mondrell Dean is the winner of the Howley Award, presented by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, as the premier linebacker in West Virginia, but he could make a case for the state’s best defensive lineman, safety or running back.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior led Hurricane to a 10-3 record and a berth in the Class AAA state semifinals this season by serving as a do-it-all star at multiple positions.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

