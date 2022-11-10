HUNTINGTON — League champion Hurricane swept the top awards for Mountain State Athletic Conference volleyball Thursday.
Maggie Dickerson was named player of the year and Allison Douglas coach of the year. A senior, Dickerson finished her career with 2,000 assists.
Dickerson was joined on the first team by teammate Reese Parsons.
Also on the first team were Laney Gannon of Huntington, Tonia Carroll of Cabell Midland, Gracie Lemon and Reagan Ballard of Spring Valley, Rylee Wise of Parkersburg, Delaney Braselle of George Washington and Aziah Smith of Capital.
Hurricane's Grace Dickerson, Maggie's twin sister, headed the second team. Grace Dickerson recorded more than 1,000 digs and 1,000 serve receptions.
Also on the second unit were Holly Watts of Cabell Midland, Molly Riggs of South Charleston, Tylie Barton and Ava Katz of George Washington, Ally Webb of Capital and Olivia Perkins and Mya Green of Parkersburg.
Special honorable-mention selections included Sarah Kinder and Katelyn Cremeans from Cabell Midland, Mallori Dunn-Martin and Emily Clatworthy from Huntington, Sydney Turner from Spring Valley, Madeline Perry from Hurricane, Ava Warner and Morgan McVicker from St. Albans, Kennedi Catlett from South Charleston, Reva Sangrampukar from George Washington, Lily Estep from Riverside and Caelyn Wise from Parkersburg.
Earning honorable mention were Huntington's Olivia Bell and Jordan Bostic, Spring Valley's Dria Parker, South Charleston's Devanier Wade and Mary Shamblin, St. Albans' Addison Holley and Emma Carnes, Riverside's Emily Myers and Lexi Hopkins and Capital's Jada Fruit and Jaden Bishop.
