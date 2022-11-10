The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221031-hds-hs roundup.jpg

Hurricane’s Maggie Dickerson (11) sends the ball over the net Saturday during the Mountain State Athletic Conference high school volleyball championship at Parkersburg High School.

 JAY W. BENNETT | News & Sentinel

HUNTINGTON — League champion Hurricane swept the top awards for Mountain State Athletic Conference volleyball Thursday.

Maggie Dickerson was named player of the year and Allison Douglas coach of the year. A senior, Dickerson finished her career with 2,000 assists.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you