HURRICANE, W.Va. -- Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane won medalist honors in the girls division of the West Virginia Junior Match Play Qualifier Monday at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Club.
Hawkins shot seven over par, 79. With that round, she will be the No. 2 seed in the championship. Also qualifying, was Taylor Sargent of Milton, Mary Denny of Mount Hope, Emma Nicol of Charleston and Anna Earl of Vienna.
Joseph Kalaskey of South Charleston was the low round in the Boys’ division, firing a two under par, 70. With that score, Kalaskey secures the No. 2 seed in the championship. Other qualifiers include: Anderson Goldman of Charleston, Todd Duncan of Daniels, Mario Palumbo of Charleston, Norris Beard of Lewisburg, Davis Haynes of Ripley, Noah Mitchell of Charleston and Jacob Perry of Barboursville. Mitchell and Perry won a sudden death playoff featuring four players to secure the last two spots.
The championship will take place June 19-20 at Parkersburg Country Club.