HUNTINGTON — Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane, West Virginia, won the girls division of the Callaway Junior Tour Monday at Guyan Golf & Country Club.

Hawkins shot 4-over par, 75, to beat runner-up Sidney Belville of South Point, Ohio, by 15 strokes. Bobby Kincaid of Nampa, Idaho, shot 4-under to win the boys title, eight strokes ahead of Matthew Carney of Barboursville.

“Guyan is one of my favorite courses, and the weather was perfect for golf today,” Hawkins said. “I want to thank the WVGA for always hosting great events.”

Wyatt Maynard of Barboursville won the boys 12-under division. McCartney Hinkle of Bluefield, Virginia, took the boys 13-14 title. Adam Gill of Wheeling was the boys 15-16 winner. McKenzie Armstrong of Belmont, West Virginia, won the girls 12-14 division.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

