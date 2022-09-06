ELIZABETH, W.Va. — Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins shot 4-under par 68 Tuesday to win the 5th Annual West Virginia Girls Invitational high school golf tournament.
Hawkins finished two shots ahead of runner-up and two-time champion Taylor Sargent of Cabell Midland at the 6,605-yard Mingo Bottom Golf Course. Hawkins was 1 under on the front nine and 3 under on the back. Sargent was one under on each side.
Hawkins and Sargent were joined on the all-tournament team by Aly Wellman of Wayne, Kerri Anne Cook of Westside, Emerson Simons of Roane County, Brielle Milhoan of Parkersburg, Avery Fife of Ripley and Samantha Colaw of Petersburg.
Hawkins is the second Redskins’ player to win the tournament. Olivia Hart won the inaugural tournament in 2018.
Girls soccer
ROCK HILL 10, FAIRLAND 1: Reigning Southeast District player of the year Bri Reynolds scored three goals to lead the Redwomen past the Dragons at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium. Taylor Clark and McKenzie Wilds each scored two goals. Emma Harper, Hazley Matthews and Emma Scott scored on apiece. Kali Hall scored for Fairland.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 1, WOODROW WILSON 1: Maggie Young scored in the 17th minute to give the Highlanders a 1-0 lead, but the Flying Eagles rallied with a goal with 23 minutes to play to tie.
RUSSELL 2, BOYD COUNTY 0: Ava Quinn scored one goal and assisted on another as the Red Devils defeated the Lions in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Eva Blanke scored the winning goal.
