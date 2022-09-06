The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane won the West Virginia Girls Invitational golf tournament Tuesday at the Mingo Bottom Golf Course in Elizabeth, W.Va.

 Courtesy of the WVSSAC

ELIZABETH, W.Va. — Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins shot 4-under par 68 Tuesday to win the 5th Annual West Virginia Girls Invitational high school golf tournament.

Hawkins finished two shots ahead of runner-up and two-time champion Taylor Sargent of Cabell Midland at the 6,605-yard Mingo Bottom Golf Course. Hawkins was 1 under on the front nine and 3 under on the back. Sargent was one under on each side.

