VIENNA, W.Va. — Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane, West Virginia, won the Girls Junior Match Play Championship Saturday at the Parkersburg Country Club.
Hawkins, 14, won 4 and 2 after 16 holes to become the youngest girls match play champion in the history of the tournament.
She led 2-up after nine holes, but runner-up Nicole Lincicome of Vienna birdied on No. 12 to pull within one stroke. Hawkins put the match away four holes later.
Todd Duncan of Daniels, West Virginia, won the boys division, defeating defending champion Nick Fleming in 19 holes in one semifinal, then topping Anderson Goldman of Charleston 4 and 3, closing out the march on No. 15.
Duncan and Goldman were tied after eight holes, but Duncan won holes nine, 11 and 12 to pull away.