Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane, West Virginia, won a title in the Callaway Junior Tour golf tournament Wednesday at The Club at Cree Creek.

Hawkins shot 8-over-par, 79, to win the Girls 15-18 Division in the 34-player event.

Argyle Downes of Charles Town shot a 2-over, 73, to win the Boys 13-14 Division. Other division winners included Charles Town’s Tommy Evans in the Boys 12-under Division. Chance Weihl of Little Hocking, Ohio, won the Boys 15-16 Division. Morgantown’s Jack Giobbia took the Boys 17-18 title.

The Callaway Jr. Tour continued Thursday at Locust Hill Golf Course in Charles Town.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.