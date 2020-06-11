SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane, West Virginia, won a title in the Callaway Junior Tour golf tournament Wednesday at The Club at Cree Creek.
Hawkins shot 8-over-par, 79, to win the Girls 15-18 Division in the 34-player event.
Argyle Downes of Charles Town shot a 2-over, 73, to win the Boys 13-14 Division. Other division winners included Charles Town’s Tommy Evans in the Boys 12-under Division. Chance Weihl of Little Hocking, Ohio, won the Boys 15-16 Division. Morgantown’s Jack Giobbia took the Boys 17-18 title.
The Callaway Jr. Tour continued Thursday at Locust Hill Golf Course in Charles Town.