HUNTINGTON — Through 50 games, there's been one constant for the Virginia Tech softball team: Jayme Bailey.
The senior, a native of Scott Depot, West Virginia, and four-time state champion with the Hurricane High School softball team, is the only player on the roster to start each game for the Hokies this season. She made her 48th appearance of the year close to home -- in Huntington against the Thundering Herd on Tuesday.
"It's a lot of fun," Bailey said. "Had a lot of people come to see me and a lot of softball girls looking up to me and the whole team. It was an awesome time getting to come and play in my home state."
It was the second time in a week that a high-profile opponent had come to play at Dot Hicks Field, following Alabama's matchup with the Herd on April 18 when Montana Fouts -- she with roots in both Charleston and Grayson, Kentucky -- had her chance to play near home.
Virginia Tech, ranked No. 24 in the latest Division I softball poll, lost 2-1 to Marshall on that day in front of a crowd of 1,064 that packed in and around Dot Hicks Field to watch the Herd and the Hokie that came home.
"As I was growing up, (softball) wasn't as big, but it's growing," Bailey said. "Montana is awesome. I played with her when I was little, so seeing us both be successful and showing other girls that you can dream and it can come true (was good)."
Those two have played college softball at the highest level, but never forget where their journey started.
"Hurricane softball is a family. Meghan Stevens and Josh Caldwell were my coaches and they did a great job of coaching us. I had a great time with friends that are still friends today," Bailey said. "They built a really good culture there, and I think I carried that over into Virginia Tech."
Stevens, who arrived at the game dressed in maroon and orange, has been steady in her support of Bailey, and other former Hurricane players, even after they no longer call her "coach."
"I went and watched her play against Florida in the (NCAA Tournament) super regionals and that felt surreal, and watching her yesterday with Katie Adams (now a Marshall assistant coach) in the dugout, which is another one of our girls, was incredible," Stevens, who is still Hurricane's coach. "Jayme's just a special kid. She's one in a million, is what I tell everybody. Her energy, what she gives back to the game, just everything about her is the epitome of what you want a kid to be."
Virginia Tech coach Pete D'Amour would agree.
Entering this weekend, Bailey was the team leader in runs batted in (39), second in batting average (.340) and hits (51), tied for second with 12 home runs and third in runs scored (35).
"She's been here for five years with me and is playing better now than she ever has," the Hokies coach said. "She works hard and doesn't make excuses. Just a tough kid that you want in your program."
D'Amour was hired by Virginia Tech in 2019 after coaching at Kennesaw State for two seasons. His first year in Blacksburg was also Bailey's first, a year in which the Hokies won 47 games and appeared in the postseason.
Since then, Bailey has been a mainstay in the lineup and D'Amour said he wanted her to be able to play in front of her hometown crowd in her fifth and final season.
"It was a factor in coming here, for sure," D'Amour said. "For Jayme to come home and play in front of her family was a big deal."
Bailey took the time to catch up with Adams, snapped a photo with Camryn Michallas, the Herd third baseman, a Huntington native, and then visited with her high school coaches, the current Hurricane softball team and several younger children who got her attention before she climbed on the bus and headed back to Blacksburg, Virginia.
The midweek contest was sandwiched in between two home series for the Hokies, the first against No. 5 Florida State and then a three-game set with No. 6 Clemson, which began Friday. It's the final home series for Virginia Tech, which hopes to snap a losing skid and enter the postseason with momentum.
"Coach Pete always says we want to peak at the end of our season, so we don't want to get too high or too low at any point during it," Bailey said. "I think we're coming up on a good point in the season where we can turn things around and start rallying."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
