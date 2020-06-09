HURRICANE, W.Va. — Savannah Hawkins, of Hurricane, won medalist honors in the girls division of the West Virginia Junior Match Play qualifier Monday at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Club.
Hawkins shot 7-over-par 79. With that round, she will be the No. 2 seed in the championship. Also qualifying was Taylor Sargent, of Milton; Mary Denny, of Mount Hope; Emma Nicol, of Charleston; and Anna Earl, of Vienna.
Joseph Kalaskey, of South Charleston, was the low round in the boys division, firing a 2-under-par 70. With that score, Kalaskey secures the No. 2 seed in the championship. Other qualifiers include Anderson Goldman, of Charleston; Todd Duncan, of Daniels; Mario Palumbo, of Charleston; Norris Beard, of Lewisburg; Davis Haynes, of Ripley; Noah Mitchell, of Charleston; and Jacob Perry, of Barboursville. Mitchell and Perry won a sudden-death playoff among four players to secure the last two spots.
The championship will take place June 19-20 at Parkersburg Country Club.