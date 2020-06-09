Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HURRICANE, W.Va. — Savannah Hawkins, of Hurricane, won medalist honors in the girls division of the West Virginia Junior Match Play qualifier Monday at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Club.

Hawkins shot 7-over-par 79. With that round, she will be the No. 2 seed in the championship. Also qualifying was Taylor Sargent, of Milton; Mary Denny, of Mount Hope; Emma Nicol, of Charleston; and Anna Earl, of Vienna.

Joseph Kalaskey, of South Charleston, was the low round in the boys division, firing a 2-under-par 70. With that score, Kalaskey secures the No. 2 seed in the championship. Other qualifiers include Anderson Goldman, of Charleston; Todd Duncan, of Daniels; Mario Palumbo, of Charleston; Norris Beard, of Lewisburg; Davis Haynes, of Ripley; Noah Mitchell, of Charleston; and Jacob Perry, of Barboursville. Mitchell and Perry won a sudden-death playoff among four players to secure the last two spots.

The championship will take place June 19-20 at Parkersburg Country Club.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.