HUNTINGTON — Hurricane High School’s Meghan Stevens was named the Mountain State Athletic Conference softball co-coach of the year on Friday.
Stevens led the Redskins to a 20-9 record one year after a 4-13 season and shared the coaching honor with Chrissy Orcutt of South Charleston. She has guided Hurricane to state championships in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, but said the bounce back this season was satisfying in its own right.
“All the credit goes to my girls,” Stevens said. “They worked so hard this season. They had great chemistry. They made my job easy.”
Shortstop Jaden Conrad of St. Albans was named player of the year.
Hurricane placed two players — senior shortstop and Purdue University signee Alivia Meeks and senior catcher Madison Moon — on the first team, selected by the league’s coaches.
Stevens said those two stars will be missed, but she’s enthused about those returning.
“It was a joyful season and we are more than ready to go to work to come back even better in 2023,” Stevens said. “I’m blessed with two great assistants (Bryan Hastings and Kelsey Martin) that make my life easier.”
They were joined by Huntington High pitcher Amillia Howard and outfielder and Jayla Bias-Smith, who committed to Carson-Newman. Also earning first-team honors were Cabell Midland center fielder and Eastern Kentucky signee K.K. Wallis and designated hitter Olivia Bell. Spring Valley pitcher Madison Pitts, second baseman Emma Sowder and outfielder and West Virginia Wesleyan recruit Jenna Christopher made the first team.
Others on the first unit were: pitcher Ana Jimenez from George Washington, pitcher Tayven Stephenson and first baseman Punkie Harper from St. Albans, outfielder Tori Wells from South Charleston, outfielder Madison Marks and utility player Kisten Roberts from Parkersburg and third baseman Emma Pauley of Riverside.
The second team featured pitcher Quinn Ballengee of Cabell Midland, outfielder Caelin Marcum of Huntington High, pitcher Reagan Boggess and second baseman Jaeden Jones of Hurricane, pitchers Lexi Scarberry and Hope Sizemore, outfielder Hallie Dinklocker and third baseman Emily Ross of South Charleston, outfielder Kensy Thomas of George Washington, outfielder Eli Pena, first baseman Allyson Webb and utility player Skylar Bishop of Capital, shortstop Mayci White of Riverside and catcher Jillian Nay and designated hitter Makailyn Munday of Parkersburg.
Earning special mention were Huntington first baseman Jada Kent and second baseman Lexi Black, Cabell Midland pitcher Jess Terry, Spring Valley utility player Sydney Turner; Riverside pitcher Ryley Chapman, outfielder Hannah Slack and first baseman Kaya Zorne, Capital pitcher Madison Sedosky and utility player Nadia Davis, St. Albans third baseman Sydney Young and George Washington catcher Passion Holley.
Honorable-mention picks were A’Kyra Faulk and Maleia Johnson of Huntington, Jenna Dorsey and Sabrina Rose of Cabell Midland, Brenna Reedy and Kate Spry of Spring Valley, Alexandra Anderson and Elisa Pye of Hurricane, Reagan Clendenin and Maggie Rose of Capital, Alaira Evans and Addison Armstrong of George Washington, Emily Myers and Estella Miller of Riverside, Caraline Dunn and Sophia Frye of South Charleston and Ava Bentley and Kayla Coffman of St. Albans.