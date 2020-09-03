HUNTINGTON — The last time Huntington and Hurricane met in a regular season contest at Bob Sang Field, only one head coach was around for the end of the game.
And Huntington coach Billy Seals always jokingly makes sure to let Hurricane’s Jeremy Taylor know about it, too.
In fact, Seals called Taylor after scrimmages last weekend to ask if he’d be around for the end of their season-opener, which is at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We talk a pretty good bit, but I made sure to ask him about it,” Seals said. “We have to start the year with a bang.”
The gist of the story is that two years ago, the teams were locked in a tight battle when a field goal attempt went wrong for the Highlanders, but ended in a touchdown pass to a player who served as the center on the field goal attempt.
Seals admits it was a missed call in his team’s favor and Taylor acknowledges that it was simply an unintentional error.
For the two fiery coaches, however, it is now a fun memory — one that Seals brings up whenever he gets the chance.
“I forgot to stay for the end of the game to talk to him,” Taylor said. “They asked me to leave nicely.”
Taylor also said Seals tried to run a similar play on a fake punt last season, only to get flagged for it.
“Oh yeah,” Seals said. “That play’s in the white book. We always pull it out once a year — when we play Hurricane. They called it last year, though.”
“That center-eligible play is awesome,” Taylor laughed. “He still calls me out of the blue and says, ‘Man, we’ve got this great play. We take the center and send him down the field. No one covers him.’”
Taylor said part of the reason Seals brings it up is because it’s his only chance to get one in on someone after his days of living out at the hashes in protest of calls, thus continuing the fun exchange.
That exchange will undoubtedly continue with jokes prior to Friday’s game, but both coaches are a bit more light-hearted in 2020 and have gained perspective, given what is going on around the country in regards to COVID-19.
Each knows that Friday’s game is a privilege and one they aren’t taking lightly — especially when numbers released on Thursday put each team on the threshold of slipping into “orange” numbers, which would keep them from playing next week.
This season, getting the season off the ground is a victory in itself — especially when it seemed it likely wouldn’t happen.
“We’re going to cherish this opportunity on Friday night,” Seals said. “We get the opportunity to play and enjoy every one of them. Of course, we want to win them all, but there is a bigger picture to this than wins and losses right now and that’s hard for me to say because I’m win-loss driven.”
Seals said several head coaches are in a group message and have used that group to bounce ideas off of each other in terms of safety and preparation.
With everyone going through similar circumstances, the adversaries of West Virginia high school have turned into teammates, so-to speak.
“Coaching is a fraternity and we’re all in it for the right reasons — to help young men and give back to the game that gave to us,” Seals said. “It’s a lot of fun when you coach against guys that if you saw at a restaurant on Saturday, you wouldn’t mind to sit down and have dinner with them.”
Seals added that the teaching never stops for coaches, as he showed this week when speaking to his team about last year’s 24-7 loss to the Redskins in which he felt his team was disinterested against a Hurricane team who needed the win to make the postseason.
Even though both reached the postseason in 2019, neither team was up to what Seals and Taylor have set their standards to be in recent years, which means each are hungry to get back on the field and erase those memories.
Last season, the Highlanders finished 5-6 while Hurricane ended the year 4-7.
As each looks to turn things around, they will do so with young skill players, but the expectation is for another close contest, which has become the norm.
“It’s never a blowout for either team,” Taylor said. “It’s always been a close game. Even when one of us are down, it’s always a heck of a fight.”
In typical Seals form, he ended things with a joke.
“It’s always fun when we get together,” Seals laughed. “Both teams always play hard and it’s normally a game that goes deep into the fourth quarter.
“I just hope Jeremy’s around to see it this time. It might be the only opportunity we get this year.”