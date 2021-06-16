INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Tyrone Washington says to make him offer.
The Hurricane High School linebacker/safety/running back wouldn’t mind attracting a college scholarship offer during the North-South All-Star Classic at 1 p.m. Saturday at South Charleston High School. He is one of several players in the game who hope to be noticed by a program needing a player.
“I really plan to go work, but I have some scouts looking at me here and there,” Washington said. “Maybe they’ll give me some offers this week.”
If not, Washington said he’s fine with entering the workforce. He said he signed on to work on the Keystone Pipeline, which was to run from Alberta, Canada, through Saskatchewan, Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas. That project, commissioned in 2010, was canceled by President Joe Biden, leaving Washington looking for alternatives.
The speedy 6-foot-1, 185-pounder said he will consider college offers. For now, he works at Home Depot and is enjoying his final week as a high school football player, practicing with the South squad at West Virginia State University.
“It’s good to be selected,” Washington said. “I get to rep the Hurricane helmet one more time.”
Washington said he’s made some new friends and looks forward to the game, especially since Hurricane played just six last season as COVID-19 altered the schedule.
“I was quarantined for a week, so I only played five game,” Washington said. “I didn’t get COVID. I was just in contact tracing, but it sucked not to get to play.”
The contest features some of the better seniors in the state. Washington said he is impressed.
“The talent here is crazy,” Washington said. “I’ve seen some pretty good guys, some pretty mean-looking guys, some tough guys. Our quarterback (Daylin Good of Mingo Central) has a cannon. I don’t know about the North. They’re good, I’m sure. Everybody here is good.”
Washington, who counts working on cars among his hobbies, said he will miss playing at Hurricane and said he’s pulling for the 2021 Redskins.
“I hope to see them win a bunch of games next year and have fun,” Washington said.