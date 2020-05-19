HUNTINGTON — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and the Ohio High School Athletic Association will work together to develop a plan for high school sports in the fall of 2020.
Husted announced the coordinated effort Monday during a media briefing to discuss the state’s “Responsible Restart Ohio” plan to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re going to begin to coordinate with (the OHSAA) on protocols for training in preparation for school-sanctioned sports,” Husted said. “We know that this school year is nearing the end, but for the athletes out there, we know that training is a year-round process. We know that properly-trained, properly-fit folks — it’s an important thing not just to excel but to lower the risk of injuries and things like that.”
The OHSAA and state government have issued confusing information as to some aspects of the restart of high school sports. The OHSAA sent a memo May 15 saying it will drop the no-contact period for six sports while it waits for further direction from the governor’s office on other updates including school facilities.
OHSAA spokesman Tim Stried said school facilities continue to remain closed to students until 11:59 p.m. June 30 as ordered by Ohio Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton on April 29.
Husted said Monday he doesn’t know the status of fall sports, but that every effort will be made to create safe training procedure for all sports.
“We will work with the Ohio High School Athletic Association to develop protocols to make sure that we limit the ability to spread COVID-19,” Husted said. “That’s the goal of everything we do — to limit the spread to keep people safe.”