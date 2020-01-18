HUNTINGTON — At the end of the game it came down to one thing, Grace Christian girls basketball coach Kirk Wells said.
“Getting the ball in the right hands.”
When Emily Hutchison went to the free throw line with 10 seconds left in overtime and a chance to push the lead to two possessions, the ball was in the right hands.
“We knew they were going to foul there and it’s usually two points when Emily gets fouled so we liked seeing the ball in her hands at the line,” Wells said.
She was successful on both attempts and that set the final score in Grace Christian’s 63-59 win over the Tolsia Rebels on Friday.
Hutchison scored a game-high 29 points in the win but the Lady Soldiers also got big minutes out of Samantha Wells (16 points, 3 blocks) and Hadyn Bailey (12 points) in the team’s third win over a public school this season.
The Lady Soldiers (9-2) defeated now Class AA No. 8 Chapmanville Regional and Lawrence County (KY) on back-to-back nights earlier this season. They’re now 3-2 in public vs. private games, with losses to Tug Valley and Chesapeake.
Wells said a win like the one over Tolsia goes a long way in staying competitive when the games get tougher.
“(Tolsia) is battle tested, we’re not. We play three of our WVCAT schools and then go into a stretch like we’re in now against Tolsia, Rock Hill (OH), and Chesapeake (OH). We grew a lot tonight because we aren’t that battle-tested team night in and night out,” said Wells.
“We’ve got talent, but any win over a public school is big for us.”
The Lady Soldiers had been there, done that. And it showed by their composure in key moments.
Grace went 12-of-17 from the charity stripe, including 6-of-9 in the overtime period. Tolsia settled for outside jumpers and got to the stripe just three times during the second half and regulation.
A foul-riddled Rebels roster got a little less cluttered when starters Julie Boone, Katelyn Kelly, and Katie Marcum fouled out of the contest in OT.
Boone, a junior, was a big reason why the game was sent to overtime. She tied the game at 51-51 late in the fourth quarter with her only made 3-pointer of the game and blocked Hutchison’s potential game winner at the buzzer at the end of the fourth quarter.
Autumn Block led the Rebels with 18 points and was the team’s lone double-digit scorer.
It was the second time in the last three meetings between the two that the contest had gone to overtime, and the first overtime win for the Soldiers this season.
TOLSIA 11 15 19 8 6 — 59: Block 18, Browning 9, Kelly 8, Pollinger 8, Marcum 7, Boone 7, Salmons 3
GRACE 15 18 15 5 10 — 63: Hutchison 29, Wells 16, Bailey 12, Bruton 2, McCloud 2