HUNTINGTON -- Maybe local high schools should just play hockey or stage lumberjack competitions.
For the third consecutive day, icy weather and fallen trees blocking roads led to the postponement and cancellation of basketball games, practices and other competitions throughout the Tri-State on Wednesday.
"I doubt people could get there if they wanted to," Spring Valley Athletic Director Tim George said of basketball and wrestling practices being postponed.
Fairland's wrestling team was one of the few to get a workout in Wednesday, with the high school and middle school Dragons practicing at noon before snow and freezing rain began falling.
West Virginia's first day of winter sports practices was supposed to be Monday, but for the third consecutive day was pushed back.
"First off, this weather sucks," Hurricane boys basketball coach Lance Sutherland said. Fingers crossed (Thursday), but probably Friday."
Sutherland said the postponements will cause teams to practice on days they normally wouldn't so they can get in the required 14 days of workouts before playing games.
"Once we get started we will practice both (Feb. 21 and Feb. 28), which are Sundays, to get our 14 practices in," Sutherland said.
Boys basketball games changed included Ashland at Fairview, postponed with no makeup date set; and Northwest at South Webster, postponed until 7:30 p.m. Friday. Fairland's home game with South Point scheduled for Thursday was rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday; Gallia Academy's game at Rock Hill Thursday was changed to Saturday.
Girls basketball games altered included Federal Hocking at Coal Grove Division III sectional tournament game, postponed to 7 p.m. Thursday; Chesapeake at Fairland Division III sectional game, postponed to 5 p.m. Thursday; Oak Hill at Eastern-Pike Division III sectional tournament game, postponed to 7 p.m. Thursday; Athens at Gallia Academy, postponed to 7 p.m. Thursday, with the winner playing at Vinton County at 7 p.m. Friday; Lewis County at Russell, postponed until 2:30 p.m. Sunday; Ashland at Montgomery County, canceled.
Sciotoville East's Division IV sectional tournament game at Whiteoak was ruled a no contest, meaning the Wildcats advance to Saturday's 1 p.m. finals at Portsmouth Notre Dame.