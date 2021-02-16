HUNTINGTON -- Weather put high school sports on ice again Tuesday, with games and practices postponed or canceled by the dozens.
A second ice storm in four days struck the Tri-State Monday night and Tuesday morning, leaving roads impassable because of slick conditions and a tremendous number of downed trees. Snapping timber sounded like rifle shots throughout the region as limbs and trunks gave way under heavy ice throughout the region.
West Virginia high schools were scheduled to begin winter sports practices on Monday, but those workouts were shelved at least until Wednesday.
Huntington High boys basketball coach Ty Holmes said he is eager to get back in the gym, but added that sports are secondary, at best, at the moment.
"We're praying for the safety of the all the workers who are out in this terrible weather," Holmes said. "Police, fire, EMS, AEP, everyone. We're thankful for them."
Hurricane boys basketball coach Lance Sutherland said all he can do is wait until conditions improve.
"Hopefully tomorrow we will be able to finally get to a tryout," Sutherland said.
Boys basketball games scrapped included Portsmouth at Rock Hill, postponed until 7:30 p.m. Friday; Coal Grove at Ironton, postponed with no makeup date set; Symmes Valley at New Boston; South Webster at Northwest; Sciotoville East at Ironton St. Joe, postponed with no makeup date scheduled; Green at Eastern-Pike, canceled; Ashland at Paintsville, canceled; Russell at Lewis County, postponed with no makeup date set; Portsmouth Clay at Western-Pike, rescheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday; and Raceland at Fairview, canceled.
Ashland's game Wednesday at Fairview was switched to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The All "A" Classic, in which West Carter was scheduled to play, in Lexington has been canceled.
Girls basketball games called off included two Division IV sectional tournament games: Southern at Ironton St. Joe, moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday; and Portsmouth Clay at Eastern-Pike Division IV sectional postponed to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Gallia Academy's Division II sectional tournament game with Athens was postponed to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Also changed was Raceland at Greenup County, rescheduled at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Several girls sectional tournament games are slated for Wednesday, but are in doubt because of more icy, snowy weather predicted to move into the area. Games scheduled -- all at 7 p.m. -- include, Chesapeake at Fairland, Portsmouth West at Wheelersburg, Federal Hocking at Coal Grove, and Oak Hill at Eastern-Brown.
Some college signings also were postponed, including that of Raceland softball player Hannah Wilson, who planned to sign with West Virginia State on Tuesday.