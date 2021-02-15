HUNTINGTON — Ice 1, high school sports 0.
Icy weather forced the postponement or cancellation of several high school basketball games in Ohio and Kentucky, as well as the first day of winter sports practice in West Virginia, on Monday.
“Another setback for Huntington High basketball,” Highlanders boys basketball coach Ty Holmes said. “The wait is still on.”
West Virginia teams have been waiting since November when Gov. Jim Justice delayed winter sports because of COVID-19 precautions. Now that those restrictions have been lifted, weather has kept basketballs, swim caps and wrestling headgear in storage. The delays have frustrated players and coaches.
“The plan is to go at 4 and 8 p.m. tomorrow,” Hurricane boys basketball coach Lance Sutherland said.
Spring Valley boys basketball postponed tryouts until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In Ohio, which has played games since November, and Kentucky, where seasons began in January, a plethora of games were scrapped on Monday.
Fairland’s boys basketball home game with Gallia Academy was postponed until Friday. That’s a key matchup, as the Dragons trail Ohio Valley Conference leader South Point by one-half game. Fairland entertains the Pointers on Thursday.
Boys games canceled Monday included, North Adams at Portsmouth, and Rock Hill freshmen at Ironton.
Boys contests postponed with no makeup date determined were, Rock Hill at Rose Hill Christian, and Ironton St. Joe at Portsmouth Notre Dame.
Several girls games taken off Monday’s slate. Those postponed with no makeup date set included, Western-Pike at Green, South Webster at Wheelersburg, and Raceland at Greenup County.
Games postponed with makeup dates set include, Southern at Ironton St. Joe Division IV sectional semifinal moved to 7 p.m. Tuesday; Portsmouth Clay at Eastern-Pike sectional switched to 7 p.m., Tuesday; Sciotoville East at Whiteoak Division IV sectional to 7 p.m. Tuesday; New Boston at Symmes Valley regular-season game to 6 p.m. Monday.
Ashland’s girls home game with Elliott County was canceled.