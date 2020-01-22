When the West Virginia University men’s basketball team was preparing for this season, one of the stories reporters began to hear from practice revolved around a footrace between incoming freshman Oscar Tshiebwe and sophomore standout Derek Culver.
WVU’s two big men wanted to know who was faster, and by all accounts the freshman won the race (despite an alleged slip by Culver). If there was any doubt left about Tshiebwe’s speed after that story, it was erased during Monday’s rout of Texas.
The No. 14 Mountaineers were ahead by a lot in the second half against the Longhorns, and when Texas’ attempt to keep a ball in play under the basket turned into a loose ball rolling in the direction of WVU’s end of the floor, many assumed the play was over and the ball would harmlessly go out of bounds.
That’s when the 6-foot-9, 258-pound Tshiebwe took off. He caught up to the ball in the corner of the court in front of the West Virginia bench. Just getting to the loose ball while it was still in play was impressive, but then Tshiebwe’s attention turned toward the basket. He took a dribble, a step and leaped from outside the paint to dunk on Texas’ Courtney Ramey — the unfortunate Longhorn who thought it wise to jump with the big man from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The Coliseum crowd erupted, and the Mountaineer bench had a meltdown. In a season of highlight plays for Tshiebwe, this was the highlight of highlights.
“He can really run,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said on Wednesday’s Big 12 teleconference. “I don’t know that I’ve had very many bigs or played against very many bigs that can run better than he does.”
The standout freshman has turned heads around the country and conference with his play so far this season. Tshiebwe is tied for the Big 12 lead, along with Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike, at 9.5 rebounds per game and averages not quite 12 points per game. Tshiebwe’s 75 offensive rebounds are more than anyone else in the Big 12.
Still, the bar is set pretty high when it comes to impressing Huggins. The veteran coach has seen a lot of talented players over the years, both on his team and among the opposition. Was Tshiebwe’s dunk against Texas a good play? It sure was. Did it impress the longtime West Virginia coach? Not really.
“I wondered what he was doing, to be honest with you,” Huggins said. “Don’t forget, I had Kenyon Martin and I’ve never seen any better athlete than Kenyon — whether we played against them or whether they were on our team.”
Gabe finds some ‘O’
Junior forward Gabe Osabuohien has been a pleasant surprise for many Mountaineer fans this season with his unselfish, gritty style of play.
Now, that style is starting to open up another aspect of his game — offense.
Osabuohien, an Arkansas transfer during the summer who was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA after sitting out West Virginia’s first four games, had not been much a threat to shoot early in his WVU career because he didn’t need to be much of a threat to shoot.
A native of Toronto, the Canadian has shown an ability to get the ball to Culver and Tshiebwe on the low post. With opposing defenses concerned about stopping West Virginia’s frontcourt duo, space is opening up for Osabuohien in the high post.
Not quite midway through the first half against Texas on Monday, sophomore guard Miles “Deuce” McBride found Osabuohien open at the top of the key. Osabuohien looked for a pass inside to Tshiebwe, but the big man was double-teamed by Longhorns.
Osabuohien took one dribble and moved in a bit close. When nobody came to guard him, he rattled in a jump shot for two of his nine points against Texas.
“(I’m) just being aggressive,” Osabuohien said. “Them having to guard me is going to make it harder on everybody. It’s going to make my passes easier when I’m being guarded. [I’m] just being aggressive and not too conservative.”
Huggins said Osabuohien’s improvement on offense is the result of many hours spent in the gym, and turned to one of his favorite, often repeated ways to describe the sport to illustrate his point.
“Gabe puts a lot of time in,” Huggins said. “[Former West Virginia assistant coach] Billy Hahn used to say it was the basketball gods. I said basketball is like your girlfriend — if you don’t pay any attention, you’ll probably lose her.
“When guys don’t get in the gym and get extra shots up, they don’t show some appreciation, it gets them. We’ve had guys who have been guilty of that. Gabe gets in the gym.”