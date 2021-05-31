HUNTINGTON — Beware the Highlanders.
Cabell Midland (21-6) brings the top record and highest seed into the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 high school softball tournament and will entertain fourth-seeded Huntington High (8-19) Tuesday at Paul Adams Field in Ona. Spring Valley (9-7) plays Lincoln County (17-6) in the other semifinal. Games begin at 5:30 p.m.
The Knights appear to be an overwhelming favorite, especially since they defeated the Highlanders 19-13 and 9-5 in the regular season. Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett, however, said his team will have to play well to avoid an upset.
“Huntington High might be the most-improved team in the state,” Beckett said. “Shawna (Francis) has done a great job coaching them. She’s brought them along really well.”
Two seasons ago, the Highlanders went 6-23 and were dismal. They lost to Cabell Midland 14-0, 14-0 and 11-5. Seventeen times HHS gave up at least 10 runs, thanks to a porous defense and young pitching. The 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19.
Now, Huntington High is respectable, if not dangerous. The Highlanders beat Spring Valley twice and George Washington once. Six times they’ve scored in double figures, including the first loss to Cabell Midland, a game they led 13-5.
“The girls have worked really hard,” said Francis, a former Marshall University player. “They’ve put in the time.”
Amillia Howard and Jayla Bias-Smith are formidable pitchers. Howard also bats cleanup and Bias-Smith leads off. Lexi Black, Caelin Marcum and Jayda McCoy are run producers with power. Kaley Townsend, Sydney Earwood, Hannah Adkins and Shaylie Collins consistently have reached base.
Cabell Midland features a power-laden roster led by Marshall signee Rielly Lucas. The senior first baseman has hit nine home runs and driven in 28 while batting .493, despite frequently being pitched carefully. Cather Olivia Pelfrey, a University of Charleston signee, has drive in 23. Jenna Dorsey (.426) and Jess Terry (.417) are right behind Lucas in batting average. Seven other players are hitting .329 or better. Third baseman Sydni Burko is receiving major college recruiting attention as a freshman.
Freshman Quinn Ballengee and Terry lead the pitching staff.
“We’re good enough to win it,” Lucas said. “We have to play together.”