SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- South Point enjoyed its Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball title so much it hopes to add one in baseball.
The Pointers (2-1) opened with a 5-0 shutout of Portsmouth West and followed with a 12-2 triumph over Grace Christian before falling 3-2 to Oak Hill. South Point coach Zack Jenkins said he is pleased overall with his team's early season play in non-conference play, but expects improvement.
One of the keys to competing for a league championships is pitching. The Pointers feature Brayden Hanshaw and Xathan Haney at the top of the rotation. Both were stellar in their first starts. Hanshaw struck out seven and allowed four hits in the shutout of Portsmouth West. Haney allowed four hits, whiffed three and walked none in beating Grace Christian. South Point didn't walk nor hit a batter in either game.
"I saw a lot of growth from him coming off a solid freshman year," Jenkins said of Hanshaw. "Last year he tried to overpower a lot of guys and got himself in trouble with command. He had really good command in his first start, not walking a batter and really trusting his defense behind him. He induced a lot of groundouts, a couple of which turned into big double plays."
Pitching is only as good as the fielding behind it. Jenkins said his hurlers are confident in the gloves backing them.
"They only had one guy reach third base, which speaks to Brayden on the mound and our defense behind him," Jenkins said of the Senators. "I thought Ethan Layne did a great job at second base, knocking everything down and making the right decisions with the throws."
Without offense, though, teams with strong pitching and defense lose a lot of low-scoring games. Jenkins said he's emphasized a get-on-base approach over slugging.
"I was pleased with our guys' at bats and running deep counts, especially early on," Jenkins said. "We had productive outs, which is something we’ve preached this offseason. Strikeout numbers were a little high for my liking but overall a solid job. (Against the Soldiers) I thought we put together some quality at-bats, deep counts and productive outs."
Jenkins particularly was pleased with Kolton Layman and Joey Lobaldo.
"Offensively, I really liked what I saw from Layman," Jenkins said. "He really struggled to adjust to varsity as a freshman, so for him to have three hits on opening day and drive in runs was huge for our lineup. Lobaldo put together a really solid day as well in the middle of our lineup, getting himself on base and setting the table for guys behind him to drive in runs."
The Pointers face a stiff challenge at 6 p.m. Thursday at powerful Boyd County (7-0). Jenkins said he is optimistic about the season after a couple of rough years.
"Do we have work to do? Absolutely, but for us to come out 2-0 after winning just five games each of the past two seasons is a positive," Jenkins said. "We’re working to change the mentality. Last year we really competed but just couldn’t get over the hump. This year we are really striving to learn how to win and finish teams off. This is a good start for sure."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.