The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- South Point enjoyed its Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball title so much it hopes to add one in baseball.

The Pointers (2-1) opened with a 5-0 shutout of Portsmouth West and followed with a 12-2 triumph over Grace Christian before falling 3-2 to Oak Hill. South Point coach Zack Jenkins said he is pleased overall with his team's early season play in non-conference play, but expects improvement.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you