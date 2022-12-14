The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The agenda for Marshall University’s December Board of Governors meeting included several pictures of scoreboards the athletics department wishes to install.

 Courtesy of Marshall University

HUNTINGTON — Major improvement projects at the Marshall University football stadium and the Cam Henderson Center, a multi-sport facility, are moving forward.

Marshall's Board of Governors put its stamp of approval Wednesday on the purchase of three new video boards, including one at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, and also the purchase and installation of HVAC systems for the Cam Henderson Center and Gullickson Hall.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

