HUNTINGTON — Major improvement projects at the Marshall University football stadium and the Cam Henderson Center, a multi-sport facility, are moving forward.
Marshall's Board of Governors put its stamp of approval Wednesday on the purchase of three new video boards, including one at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, and also the purchase and installation of HVAC systems for the Cam Henderson Center and Gullickson Hall.
The video board at the football stadium is one of three to be purchased in the near future, with the other two being installed at the soccer and softball facilities.
Each will be privately funded, Marshall Athletic director Christian Spears said, but should that funding fall through (which he said is not likely), the responsibility for payment would fall back on the university, which is why approval from the Board of Governors was necessary.
“(The video boards) will be privately funded through a series of gifts over a 10-year commitment, so the financials are there for us,” Spears said. “However, given the fact that it's likely to exceed the $1 million threshold, we need full Board (of Governors) approval.”
The video board at Joan C. Edwards Stadium is expected to be installed before the start of next football season and is part of a larger renovation on the stadium's south end.
Plans for the entire scope of the project have not yet been announced, though the rendering released by the university ahead of the meeting included the removal of upper south end zone seats that were tarped off and not sold for the 2022 season.
"The conceptual that people see out in the public is really about the board itself," Spears said. "What's underneath of it, we have yet to determine. It may not look anything like the conceptual rendering."
Spears said once completed, it would be one of the largest video boards in the country to be installed at a college football stadium, but the exact dimensions are not yet known.
Additionally, the athletic department is taking advantage of a cooperative that will allow the purchase and installation of HVAC systems at the Cam Henderson Center and Gullickson Hall, which neighbors it.
“We will not be cooling the entire building; we will only be cooling the playing surfaces and the fan areas of those two spaces,” Spears said. “We believe we can do that under the thresholds listed in today's document.”
Those specifications were around $1 million each for purchase and installation of equipment. There is a 50-week lead time to acquire the needed equipment due to nationwide shortages, then installation could begin next fall once the equipment arrives.
"We're asking the board to approve our ability to find and procure the HVAC equipment through a cooperative that has already been reviewed by the State of West Virginia and approved," Spears said, "and then launch HVAC in two facilities, the Gullickson gymnasium and the Cam Henderson basketball arena."
They were approved by a unanimous vote.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
