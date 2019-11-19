MORGANTOWN — Oklahoma State University’s offense features arguably the best running back in the country in Chuba Hubbard and the Cowboys have been known for years to be one of the Big 12 teams that doesn’t wait for an invitation to light up a scoreboard.
The OSU team coming to town this week to take on West Virginia (noon on ESPN2), however, is turning into more than just a one-trick pony. The Cowboys feature a very young defense that won’t impress many people with statistics but shows an ability to improve each week.
The Cowboys’ pass defense sits near the bottom of the Big 12 leaderboard, but OSU’s defense is right around the middle of the pack in most other league categories. Redshirt junior linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga leads the team with 10 1/2 tackles for a loss — which puts him among the conference leaders — and has an interception this season, while sophomore safety Koby Harvell-Peel has a team-high five interceptions and has developed into one of the league’s best defensive backs.
“(Harvell-Peel) has continued to get better each week,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said during Monday’s Big 12 coaches teleconference. “He played last year as a true freshman, which is extremely difficult, and he’s starting to recover a little bit and catch his breath from competing as a true freshman. It’s interesting, anytime the ball is tipped or it’s on the ground, he happens to be in the area. We’ve had guys like that in the past.”
Gundy said the sophomore safety should be a lock for postseason All-Big 12 honors and could even merit some consideration for larger praise.
“I don’t think there is any question (he’s an All-Big 12 defender) now with as productive as he’s been over the last month,” Gundy said. “It may even be more than that with his statistics as productive as he has been getting turnovers.”
First-year WVU coach Neal Brown said he has seen an OSU defense that plays a lot of young players start to put some things together as the season has progressed.
“I think they’re gaining experience,” Brown said Monday. “I think they start six freshmen and they play several more. I think it’s just experience. They played some really good people early too — not that they haven’t played talented offenses later in the year — but I think they’re gaining experience and some of those young guys that they’re playing — like the Ford kid (freshman defensive end Trace Ford) and the linebackers are getting a feel.
“From a coaching standpoint they’re doing a great job of mixing up their looks week in and week out.”
The Cowboy defense wasn’t the only one getting nice things said about it on Monday’s call. Gundy said he has liked what he has seen, for the most part, of the WVU defense so far on film.
“They’re doing a nice job on defense,” Gundy said. “They’ve been good on defense all year for the most part. They tackle well. One thing noticed yesterday when I started watching them is they tackle really well. They get pressure up front — a couple of those down guys are active and they are getting pressure. For the most part, they’ve been really good on defense over the year.”
Praise for doege
Jarret Doege made his first start in a West Virginia uniform in last week’s upset win at Kansas State, and the reviews on the Bowling Green transfer quarterback are starting to coming in.
Brown liked the way Doege played against the Wildcats, particularly his ability to be mobile in the pocket and get away from pressure as well as when he was making positive plays happen on third downs.
“I thought Jarret in his first start handled himself well,” Brown said. “He didn’t do anything that got us beat. I know that sounds underwhelming, but he got rid of the ball under pressure a couple of times when he needed to. Kansas State has one of the best third down teams in the country coming into the game, and our percentage was still just OK, but we had three touchdowns on third down — which I think speaks really well to the quarterback and how well he handled the pressure and stood in there, stepped up in the pocket and made some big plays.
“I thought he was able to extend some plays with his feet and buy himself some time. For a first start, there are a lot of things he can do better, and that’s part of coaching — we have to get him better. But I thought he handled himself really well for his first start here.”
Gundy said he thought Doege, who was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday, played well and was impressed with the Mountaineers ability to win on the road at K-State last week.
“Offensively, Neal is doing the things he has always done,” Gundy said. “He likes to spread you out and throw the ball side to side. A lot screens, a lot of quick stuff in the middle then throw the ball deep. The quarterback that they went to played really good. That’s a good win for them or anybody. That’s a difficult place to play, especially the way Kansas State was playing the last month and to go in there and win is pretty impressive.”