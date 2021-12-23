When Atticus Goodson showed up for Independence football practice as a first-time player as a sophomore in 2019, he was unceremoniously greeted by being placed last on the depth chart at running back.
Like everything else he took it as a challenge and ran with it.
From fifth-string running back, Goodson ascended to the record books, finishing as the school leader in rushing yards (5,292 yards) and touchdowns (83 total and 79 rushing) while being named a two-time first-team all-stater and the 2021 winner of the Warner Award as the state’s top running back.
Goodson rushed for 1,907 yards and 29 touchdowns to earn not only the Warner Award, but also the prestigious Kennedy Award, which is given to the state's top player by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
The 6-fooot-1, 230-pound Independence senior averaged 190.7 yards per game and 10.5 yards per carry and rarely played in the second half of any of the Patriots' first nine games.
When the stakes raised, Goodson was at his best, rushing for 776 yards and nine touchdowns in four postseason games.
It was the culmination of a long, successful journey from humble beginnings.
“We didn’t really know what he could do,” Independence coach John H. Lilly said of Goodson’s first days with the program. “I think he had played in midget league. We knew he was a good athlete. But we didn’t know he was that kind of athlete. I guess it was after the Midland Trail game (in the 2019 season opener) when we said, ‘Oh, this kid is going to be special.’ And you could just see him grow on the football field with every game that season.”
Goodson’s take.
“I looked at it like a challenge, that I needed to work to get better,” he said.
Mission accomplished.
Goodson rushed for 1,767 yards and 25 touchdowns en route to being Class AA second-team in 2019 and followed with 1,618 yards and 25 touchdowns as a first-team selection in the COVID-shortened 2020 season before emerging as the state's best this year.
Four of the top eight players in voting for the 2021 Kennedy Award played on teams that competed for the Class AAA championship game.
Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow finished second and his teammate Noah Waynick finished fourth.
In a rarity, Martinsburg brothers Hudson and Murphy (injured prior to the Bulldogs' playoff run) Clement finished third and eighth, respectively.
Spring Valley’s Ty Bartrum was fifth, Robert C. Byrd’s Jeremiah King was sixth and Berkeley Springs' Gavin Barkley was seventh.
For Goodson, finding out he won the Kennedy was a nice start to the holiday season.
“It’s definitely a really good Christmas present,” Goodson said. “It’s one of the better ones I’ve received.”
He said he would give it back for another shot at a state title, with no guarantees on the outcome, after Independence fell to Fairmont 21-12 in the Class AA state title game at Wheeling Island earlier this month.
“One-hundred percent, just to have a state championship under my belt would be the greatest thing on earth,” he said of the trade. “But this is pretty daggone good.”
Asked to describe his running style, Goodson said. “I run hard. I didn’t think anyone could tackle me and if you were in front of me, you were challenging me and I was going to make you pay for it.”
Goodson's calling card on the field is physicality. His calling card off the field is opposite. He is respected for his ability on the field, liked for his demeanor after the battle.
“I really never heard from an opposing coach who didn’t like him, I really never heard another kid say an ill-word about him,” Lilly said. “Even in the heat of battle or after a bad loss, they come up and shake hands. He’s a different type of kid and that’s probably what has helped him handle all the hype. He just really doesn’t pay attention to it.”
Goodson credited his gaudy numbers to those around him who paved the way.
“I’ve said my whole career I want to thank my linemen a ton, but I’m going to thank my linemen and my wide receivers,” Goodson said. “The wide receivers do just as much for me as the linemen do. The linemen keep (defenders) from getting to me early but without wide receivers blocking down field I would never get anywhere. So, it’s a me, the line, and wide receivers award. It’s really the whole team. They made it all possible.”
Of his 79 career rushing touchdowns, Goodson had many that went 50 plus yards.
“We have multiple videos that we watch at my house of me running down the field and (his brother) Cyrus coming in and hitting somebody or Judah (Price) coming in and hitting somebody that was getting ready to blindside me, or all of them, Cyrus, Trey (Bowers), Judah, running right beside be just blocking,” Goodson said.
While all the football accolades are nice, Goodson's future is on the diamond. He has committed to Walters State, one of the top JUCO baseball programs in the nation.
With his football career now complete, Goodson was only held under 100 yards three times - twice against Nicholas County in the two games around the stiff-arm game, and he was injured in both of those.
The one time he was held under 100 came in his first meeting against rival Shady Spring, when he had just 35 yards on 13 carries. He made the Tigers pay for it later with a pair of 300-yard games against them.
All told, Goodson finished with the two career 300-yard games, 13 200-yard games and 10 more in which eclipsed 100 yards.
Five of the last six Kennedy Award winners have been from Class AA schools, three of those running backs.
Goodson will be honored at the 75th annual Victory Awards Dinner May 1 at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.