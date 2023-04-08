The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

John H. Lilly appreciates the opportunities he had to visit with Woodrow Wilson coaching legend Jerome Van Meter at the assisted living community where he spent his final days before his death at the age of 102 in 2003.

“I think when I went over there it was right before he (turned) 100, and he knew who I was, went through names in the area and he knew who all the coaches were,” Lilly said.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you