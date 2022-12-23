BECKLEY — Beckley — Judah Price’s first three years in high school were best summarized as “second best.”
The Independence senior running back finished as the state runner-up as a freshman and junior in the state wrestling tournament, the state runner-up last year in football and was second on the depth chart at running back behind last year’s Kennedy Award winner, Atticus Goodson.
Second-place finishes are now a thing of the past for the dynamic runner. After a senior season in which he rushed for 2,587 yards and 49 touchdowns, Price cemented his place atop numerous lists. He broke the 100-year old single-season state scoring record with 396 points, shattered the Super Six rushing record with 376 yards in a championship game and toppled the Super Six record for longest play from scrimmage with a 94-yard scoring scamper all while leading the Patriots to their first state championship Dec. 2.
“I told the guys before the (championship) game that I was tired of losing,” Price said. “I said ‘I’ve been through too much adversity and heartbreak to lose this game again’ and I told myself before the game I’d do everything I could to win the game for this team and these coaches and the community. They helped the entire way and I feel like I did everything I possibly could.
Now Price has cemented his legacy as No. 1, as he was named the 2022 Kennedy Award winner by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. The award is presented annually to the best football player in the state. Price won the award decisively by a 21-point margin, besting quarterbacks Gavin Lochow of Huntington High and Ezra Bagent of Martinsburg.
“It’s special for me and the team,” Price said. “We’ve been the best all year and I’m so glad this is something that’s going to be official. I’m happy for me personally but the team really. I think they’re going to react the same way I am and be so filled with joy and so happy. To have back-to-back Kennedy Award winners from the same school — not a lot of schools have done that and it’s awesome!”
Price’s victory marks the eighth time a school has produced back-to-back Kennedy recipients but only the third time it was achieved by two separate players. Goodson and Price’s back-to-back victories mark the first time the feat has been achieved by two separate players from a Class AA school.
While Independence’s two winners featured different skillsets, their head coach noticed the same intangibles.
“In the biggest moments he shines,” Independence head coach John H. Lilly said of Price. “Whenever the pressure’s on he’s the type of kid where the bigger the moment the better he plays. Atticus was the same way. A lot of times they played so much better in the bigger games than in the games we were expected to win. Both of them are so competitive and when you had them both at practice at the same time you had some serious competition going on. They both got after each other.”
Price also made game-changing plays on defense. He intercepted three passes in their first two playoff games against Bluefield and Fairmont Senior, returning one 80 yards for a touchdown. With the Patriots leading 8-0 in the title game and Herbert Hoover driving deep in the red zone after a fourth-and-long conversion, Price turned the tide by ripping the ball from Hoover running back Randy Hughart’s arm for a turnover.
He shattered the single-season regular-season scoring record with 300 points in nine games, erasing the mark of 276 set by Poca’s Ethan Payne in 10 games three years ago. He broke the program records for most points in a season, most two-point conversions in a season, most rushing yards in a season, most rushing and total touchdowns in a season and most points in a game with 56 against Shady Spring. The one program record he didn’t break in the regular season was toppled in the title game as he rushed for 376 yards, shattering the mark of 318 set by Goodson last season.
Price will be honored at the WVSWA Victory Awards Dinner May 7 at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.