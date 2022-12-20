There was something different in the air the night Judah Price and the Independence Patriots went to Wyoming East for what would surely be another clock-turning blowout over a Coalfield Conference opponent.
But the game was a sidebar to the lead story as the Patriots’ Price was only 18 points from setting a new state record for points scored in a regular season.
Ironically, in 1978, just seven miles down the Guyandotte River at Pineville High School, Curt Warner set the record with 263 regular-season points before going on to become an All-American at Penn State and an All-Pro with the Seattle Seahawks.
Poca’s Patriotic-sounding Ethan Payne, once a Warner Award winner himself, broke the record with 276 points in 2019. With Price sitting at 258 points, something was up at Wyoming East on the chilly late October night. The joint was packed, each one of Price’s carries bringing more of a buzz.
“It was a different feeling,” Price said, recalling the night. “There was a good bit of people down there to see me break the record. The support was crazy. Being down there the air felt different to be honest.”
Price wasted little time, getting the record out of the way in the first quarter, finishing the night with 42 points giving him the record of an even 300 points.
Not only did Price top Payne that night but now joins him as a recipient of the Curt Warner Award, given to the state’s top running back by the West Virginia Sports Writer’s Association. He also joins former teammate Atticus Goodson, who won the award last year.
Price went on to break the state’s 100-year overall scoring record of 359 points set by Elkins’ Albert “Big Sleepy” Glenn. He accomplished that feat in the Class AA quarterfinal win against Fairmont Senior. Price finished with 396 points.
It was not only a record-setting year but a state championship year to boot for Independence, which went 13-0 and beat Herbert Hoover 42-7 in the Class AA state championship game earlier this month, the school’s first state championship.
Price rushed for 2,587 yards in just 13 games, with 49 rushing touchdowns, 52 total touchdowns and what is thought to be (though no records exist) a state record 42 two-point conversions. He also caught nine passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Price had five games with over 200 yards rushing and had seven games with four or more rushing touchdowns.
“We knew Judah was special when he got here,” coach John H. Lilly said. “He was just behind the Kennedy Award winner (Goodson) and he had to wait his turn (to start at running back)."
In the playoffs Price rushed for 764 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine 2-point conversions. He saved the best for last. In the state championship win against Hoover, Price rushed for a Super Six record 376 yards and set the record for longest run from scrimmage with a 94-yard gallop on the Patriots first possession of the second half. At the end of the season Price was named the captain of the Class AA all-state first-team offense.
Price will be honored at the WVSWA Victory Awards Dinner May 7 at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.